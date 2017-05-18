So the curtain is on the verge of coming on another Premier League season.

After Leicester's tie with Tottenham tonight, each team has just one game left to play on the final day of the campaign on Sunday.

Usually, the last day can throw up plenty of unexpected twists and turns, however, this year's looks set to be somewhat of an anticlimax.

Sunderland, Middlesborough and Hull have already been condemned to the Championship next season while Chelsea have had the title - albeit not officially - wrapped up for a couple of months now.

It means that the biggest aspect of the league yet to be decided regards who will finish in the top four.

Man City (75 points) and Liverpool (73 points) currently occupy the final two spots but Arsenal (72 points) will be hoping to pounce providing either slip up on the last day.

Traditionally, Sky Sports have been known to televise as many as three games live on the final day so fans up and down the country can easily keep up to date with the major stories as they develop during each match.

However, that will not be the case this year, as only two games are being shown.

Arsenal fans would have probably already noticed but their clash with Everton has missed the cut for Sky's coverage.

Liverpool vs Middlesborough and Watford vs Manchester City are the games picked even though Arsene Wenger's side are the only team who can disrupt the current standings.

So why aren't Sky showing the Gunners' last game of the season as well?

As per The Telegraph, it turns out the television company have used up all of its allocation of 126 live matches this season.

After deciding to show 10 games over the last seven days, Sky have left themselves short-handed for the final day and can only provide coverage for two more.

They were understandably eager to capture the closing stages of what little title race we did see, therefore many of Chelsea and Tottenham's matches over the last couple of months have been covered.

Admittedly, the chances of Arsenal qualifying for the Champions League next season remain slim but you would have thought Sky would have prepared for every eventuality when planning their schedule.

If the Gunners do upset the odds and somehow finish in the top four come 5pm on Sunday, you can guarantee there will be plenty of Arsenal supporters venting their anger at Sky.

