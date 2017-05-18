GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Real Madrid are on the brink of winning their first La Liga title since 2012.

Wednesday’s night 4-1 win at Celta Vigo has left Zinedine Zidane’s side needing just a point from their remaining fixture, away to Malaga on Sunday, to prevent Barcelona from making it a hat-trick of titles.

Zidane couldn’t have envisioned his career as Madrid’s manager would get off to such a good start. Winners of the Champions League last year, the Frenchman has the chance to achieve a domestic and European double in the coming weeks.

Article continues below

"The most difficult part is still to come even though we're getting closer (to the title) every day," Zidane told reporters after Wednesday’s victory, per the Daily Mail.

"We have one game left but today was very important. We know what we need to do, we need to prepare well and recover from today as we gave so much.

Article continues below

"I don't feel like we're the champions yet, we still need to pick up more points and keep on with what we're doing.”

For a club as wealthy as Los Blancos, to go four years without winning the Spanish title is highly questionable. Of course, the victories in the 2014 and 2016 Champions Leagues have ensured the trophies have kept coming in, but the title drought remains surprising.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-SEVILLA

Real's side from 2011-12 season

With inspiration from the Telegraph, GiveMeSport has a look at the Real Madrid side that won the title in 2011-12 - and where they are now.

GK | Iker Casillas | Porto

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-REAL MADRID

RB | Alvaro Arbeloa | West Ham United

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

CB | Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-ATLETICO

CB | Pepe | Real Madrid

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-DORTMUND

LB | Marcelo | Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Supercopa

CM | Sami Khedira | Juventus

Cornella v Real Madrid CF - Copa Del Rey: Round of 32

CM | Xabi Alonso | Bayern Munich

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

CM | Mesut Ozil | Arsenal

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

RW | Angel di Maria | Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid CF v Real Zaragoza - La Liga

ST | Karim Benzema | Real Madrid

FBL-ESP-COPA-ALCOYANO-REALMADRID

LW | Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid

FBL-EUR-C1-BORUSSIA-DORTMUND-REAL MADRID

Notable subs

Raphael Varane | Real Madrid

AFC Ajax v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League

Ricardo Carvalho | Shanghai SIPG

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Fabio Coentrao | Real Madrid

Santos Laguna v Real Madrid

Kaka | Orlando City

Real Madrid CF v Ajax Amsterdam - UEFA Champions League

Gonzalo Higuain | Juventus

FBL-ESP-LIGA-MALLORCA-REALMADRID

Lassana Diarra | Free agent

Real Madrid CF v Malaga CF - Liga BBVA

Jose Callejon | Napoli

Real Madrid v Millonarios CF - Santiago Bernabeu Trophy

Manager | Jose Mourinho | Manchester United

Real Madrid's Portuguese coach Jose Mour

Which Real Madrid team is better: 2011-12 or 2016-17? Let us know in the comments section below!

