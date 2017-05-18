Diving has dogged professional football for years, causing outrage and frustration in equal measure.

Under newly-proposed FA measures, the governing body is looking to enforce retrospective bans for players found guilty of diving.

The vote on the new ruling took place on Thursday at the annual general meeting of the Association.

The process allows a panel of reviewers to analyse footage on a Monday, following the weekend's games, in an attempt to identify and punish cases of simulation.

The condition for a ban to take effect requires a unanimous vote amongst the panel.

As welcome as this change is, it's nothing new, at least from a British perspective.

In Scotland, the SFA have had a procedure in place since 2011 to deal with disputed conduct from players, so long as the incident has gone unpunished during the game itself.

Players are given the opportunity to appeal or accept the ruling from the SFA compliance officer Tony McGlennan. An appeal provides the player with the opportunity to make their case to a three-man panel, compromised of one ex-match official, one ex-manager, and one ex-player.

The move to extend similar rulings to other British leagues comes after extensive criticism from a number of managers, players, and pundits over the lack of punishment for simulation.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche claimed cases of diving would vanish within "six months" if legislation was brought in during a BBC interview.

"Introduce retrospective bans and it will be gone. I'm stunned it's not been introduced,"

"Certain teams would have three or four players done immediately, from a warning in private to the manager up to a three-game ban."

Ex Hull boss Mike Phelan echoed Dyche's thoughts, claiming it was "a matter of time" until video replays in "real time" would be introduced to deal with offenders and disputes.

The recent move was expected to comfortably pass in voting, and is seen as a progressive move to routing out dishonesty amongst the footballing elite.

Following the recent moves to install goal-line technology last year, further efforts to increase both accountability and scrutiny to domestic football show no signs of slowing with this recent action.

In accepted and/or proven cases of simulation and/or feigning injury, the offending player would receive a two-match suspension.

