There's a strong chance former UCLA standout Lonzo Ball won't be the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, as many experts are projecting Washington's Markelle Fultz to be the first player to have his name called.

And, with the Boston Celtics having the No. 1 overall selection, Ball likely wouldn't be a good fit alongside star point guard Isaiah Thomas, anyway.

But, if the Celtics are at all interested in the former Bruin, Ball's father, LaVar, is trying to persuade Boston to forget about his son.

Upon learning that the Los Angeles Lakers had the No. 2 pick in the draft, LaVar Ball went on Undisputed with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on Wednesday to implore the Celtics to pick Fultz at the No. 1 spot:

“I hope they don’t take him,” LaVar said of the Celtics. “Markelle Fultz is the perfect pick for them. He’s the best player. Take him.”

Based on what we know of LaVar Ball, there's absolutely no chance he thinks Fultz is a better basketball player than his son. But, if saying Lonzo is the second-best player gets him on the Lakers, that's what LaVar will say.

From the moment Lonzo declared for the draft, LaVar has said his son will end up on the hometown Lakers, and now that possibility could be a little over a month from becoming reality.

And, as if LaVar's comments weren't enough to dissuade the Celtics from picking Lonzo, LaVar said Boston likely won't even get a chance to see his son work out, according to his interview with LakersNation.com:

“That’s all we working out for is the Lakers,” said LaVar. “Just the Lakers. There’s nobody else that we need to workout for.”

Again, it's unlikely the Celtics are even interested in Ball with the No. 1 pick, but if sounding off like this makes LaVar think his son's chances of ending up in LA greater, there's no stopping him from speaking his mind.

Of course, there's no guarantee that the Lakers will be enticed to take Ball at No. 2, even with LaVar stating his desire to have his son play there.

Though it's understandable, as Ball is widely seen as one of the top-three prospects in this draft class, another point guard - say Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox - could emerge as a better fit for Los Angeles.

At that point, if it comes to that, it's tough to say where Ball would be drafted, as his father is busy alienating himself from nearly everyone else in the NBA.