GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho has asked Sam Allardyce for one thing this weekend

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With the end of the season upon us this weekend, fans can look forward to, well, not a lot. The title has already been decided, there will be no dramatic relegation scrap and literally all there is to play for is fourth place, and even that seems a foregone conclusion at this stage.

Manchester United weren't able to make the most of their run of form to mount a meaningful challenge for the last Champions League spot and this weekend's meeting now represents nothing more than a distraction ahead of their Europa League final clash with Ajax next week.

And seeing as the game is a dead rubber, Jose Mourinho has vowed to fill his squad with players from the under-23 side in the hope of not only giving some of them more exposure to the first team but to keep his established stars fresh ahead of next Wednesday's final.

Article continues below

Mourinho explained in a press conference that he is unhappy with the scheduling of the final, which occurs just three days after their last game with Crystal Palace on Sunday, going as far as to say that it left him with no other choice but to play some of his youngsters.

The Special One virtually gave away his squad to the waiting reporters, with no less than six youngsters all set to make the trip.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

“I will bring (Demitri) Mitchell, (Scott) McTominay who were on the bench, Axel Tunazebe, Eric Bailly (suspended for the final), (Matty) Willock will come too, Josh Harrop will come, Zachary (Dearnley) will come," he said per the Mirror.

“Pogba will come because Pogba is not training or playing since his dad passed away.

“And I will put in two or three of my boys who I have been rotating during the games, making some changes to save them.

“But I need to give a little stretch to four or five of my boys to give some stability to the kids."

He then went on to ask the United fans for forgiveness for the naivety and inexperience that his players will likely display before going on to ask something of Palace boss Sam Allardyce.

Crystal Palace v Hull City - Premier League

“I hope the fans at Old Trafford on Sunday, they support the team, they forgive some naivety and lack of confidence," he added.

“And I hope that Big Sam shows that he’s a good friend and he goes slow. He tells Zaha to go slow, he leaves Benteke at home. I hope he goes soft on us.

“In any country in the world, it would be Saturday. It’s frustrating for me. I hope you don’t kill me when you see my team.”

Well there you have it, we never thought we'd see Mourinho asking for mercy, even if it is more of a cheeky request than a serious one.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sam Allardyce
Crystal Palace
UEFA Champions League
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Dean Ambrose would quit WWE for UFC - but only on one condition

Dean Ambrose would quit WWE for UFC - but only on one condition

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again