Roger Federer announced on Monday that he will skip the French Open at Roland Garros, much to the disappointment of tennis fans.

“Regrettably, I've decided not to participate in the French Open,” Federer said in a statement on his website.

“I’ve been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it's best to skip the clay court season this year and prepare for the grass and hard court seasons.

“The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognise that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward. Thus, my team and I concluded today that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season.

“I will miss the French fans, who have always been so supportive and I look forward to seeing them at Roland Garros next year.”

Federer’s absence is sad, especially considering he looks like the only player who can compete with Rafael Nadal right now, but his decision is entirely understandable.

The Swiss superstar is 35-years-old and has to manage his schedule closely. Plus, Federer has better chances of winning Wimbledon and the US Open than the French, where Nadal will enter the tournament in excellent form.

Djovokic has reacted to Federer's decision

One man who won’t mind Federer’s absence is Novak Djokovic, who won the French Open for the first time in his career last year.

Djokovic says the 18-time Grand Slam winner is “smart” to avoid playing in the clay event, adding he isn’t surprised by Federer’s move.

“You know, he's very smart in his decision-making... He knows what he's doing," the Serb told reporters, per Eurosport.

“Of course he's aware he has a much better chance to win big trophies on quicker surfaces. Grass obviously is where he feels the most comfortable.

"I'm not too surprised with this (French Open) decision. I mean, he had a lot of matches played at the beginning of the year, and he did amazingly well."

