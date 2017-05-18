GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Federer won't be there.

Novak Djokovic reacts to Roger Federer's decision to skip French Open

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Roger Federer announced on Monday that he will skip the French Open at Roland Garros, much to the disappointment of tennis fans.

“Regrettably, I've decided not to participate in the French Open,” Federer said in a statement on his website.

“I’ve been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it's best to skip the clay court season this year and prepare for the grass and hard court seasons.

Article continues below

“The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognise that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward. Thus, my team and I concluded today that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season.

“I will miss the French fans, who have always been so supportive and I look forward to seeing them at Roland Garros next year.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Federer’s absence is sad, especially considering he looks like the only player who can compete with Rafael Nadal right now, but his decision is entirely understandable.

The Swiss superstar is 35-years-old and has to manage his schedule closely. Plus, Federer has better chances of winning Wimbledon and the US Open than the French, where Nadal will enter the tournament in excellent form.

2017 Miami Open - Day 14

Djovokic has reacted to Federer's decision

One man who won’t mind Federer’s absence is Novak Djokovic, who won the French Open for the first time in his career last year.

Djokovic says the 18-time Grand Slam winner is “smart” to avoid playing in the clay event, adding he isn’t surprised by Federer’s move.

“You know, he's very smart in his decision-making... He knows what he's doing," the Serb told reporters, per Eurosport.

“Of course he's aware he has a much better chance to win big trophies on quicker surfaces. Grass obviously is where he feels the most comfortable.

"I'm not too surprised with this (French Open) decision. I mean, he had a lot of matches played at the beginning of the year, and he did amazingly well."

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

Can anyone prevent Rafa Nadal winning the French Open? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Maria Sharapova
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Venus Williams
French Open
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces the worst miss of his career v Celta Vigo

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Dean Ambrose would quit WWE for UFC - but only on one condition

Dean Ambrose would quit WWE for UFC - but only on one condition

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again