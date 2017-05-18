Dean Ambrose explains what it would take for him to fight in UFC

Dean Ambrose has been through the ringer since his introduction to the WWE and he has rolled with the punches in the last year and a half. Just a half a year ago, he was being featured as a contender for the highest level of championships in the company.

In fact, around WrestleMania 32, he was gearing up to face Brock Lesnar in a hugely anticipated match that most superstars dream of. Things have changed a lot in a year, for example, look no further than his position within the company in the last two months.

Thanks to the Superstar Shakeup, he now wrestles on the RAW brand after being traded away from SmackDown Live. Maybe that will be a sign of things to come for the former member of The Shield and indicative of a larger push coming his way.

More recently he has had a lengthy run as the Intercontinental Champion and is currently feuding with The Miz over that very title. That is a great development as he is being featured on Monday Night RAW every week, but that isn’t fighting for the Universal Championship.

It’s no secret that the 31-year-old would be interested in competing for bigger opportunities if the timing was right, but he has remained completely professional about the turns that his career has taken over the last year and change.

Now, in an interview with The Sun, he has said something that will inevitably stir the pot for anyone who likes combat sports and professional wrestling. That is right, for the right price, he would be willing to give the Octagon a try and is confident that he would be successful.

Ambrose explained: “I’ll fight anyone for enough money. Give me half-a-million dollars. Put them in the ring, I’ll do it right now, I’ll do it tonight.”

He might want to be careful with statements like that, the last time someone in the company’s employ made that move, it ended badly for them. CM Punk of course made the leap over to MMA and had a highly touted bout against Mickey Gall that was over before you could blink.

Still, more athletes than ever are testing the waters in regards to switching sports in the hopes of cashing in. Ambrose might not be as loved as Punk is, but he would still garner a reaction and that matters a whole lot in setting up a fight.

