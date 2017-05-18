GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Steven Gerrard posts classy message to Dirk Kuyt on Instagram

Dirk Kuyt couldn’t have wished for a better ending to his football career.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement on Wednesday, just three days after his hat-trick sealed Feyenoord’s first Eredivisie title since 1999.

"I had the dream of winning trophies and becoming a champion with Feyenoord,” Kuyt told reporters, per the Telegraph, following his side’s 3-1 victory over Heracles on Sunday. “All my dreams have come true."

On his decision to hang up his boots, the former Netherlands international added: "Throughout my career I have always followed my heart when taking decisions and that goes for this one too.

"To me this feels like the right time to retire. I have had two fantastic years here since returning to Feyenoord, with this season's title as the absolute pinnacle.”

Best moment of Kuyt's career

As far as endings to careers go, Kuyt’s was an absolute fairytale. Very few players are as fortunate and it’s easy to understand why the tenacious forward decided to retire on the back of such a high.

It was the best moment of his career, surpassing anything he achieved during his six years with Liverpool, including scoring a hat-trick against Manchester United, netting a goal and a penalty against Cardiff City in the 2012 League Cup final and scoring in the 2007 Champions League final against AC Milan.

Kuyt loved by Liverpool fans and his former teammates

But despite the fact he only won the League Cup during his spell with the Reds, Kuyt will always occupy a special place in the hearts of Liverpool fans.

Liverpool v Cardiff City - Carling Cup Final

They loved his effort and determination - and so did his grateful teammates.

Steven Gerrard pays tribute to Kuyt on Instagram

Steven Gerrard paid tribute to Kuyt on Instagram earlier this afternoon and his post was typically classy. You’d expect nothing less from the retired England international.

Gerrard wrote: “Congratulations mate on a fantastic career 👏🏻 so happy for you and your family finishing it off in style ⚽️⚽️⚽️ all the best with your retirement and regards to the family 😉 @kuyt 🙌“

Kuyt's career after leaving Liverpool

Kuyt, who scored 71 goals for Liverpool, spent three years with Fenerbahce after leaving Anfield in 2012.

He won the Super Lig title, the Turkish Cup and the Turkish Super Cup with Fener before re-joining Feyenoord in 2015.

FBL-EUR-C3-LAZIO-FENERBAHCE

The Dutch club were miles behind PSV Eindhoven and Ajax at the time, but with Kuyt’s help they now find themselves champions of Holland.

Liverpool fans celebrate ‘Dirk Kuyt Appreciation Day’

Liverpool fans, meanwhile, have been celebrating ‘Dirk Kuyt Appreciation Day’ on Twitter…

Football
Dirk Kuyt

