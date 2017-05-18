Ask any Premier League defender for their opinion on players diving and they'll inevitably give an angry response.

Diving has always been a problem in professional football, but it's escalated in recent years to the point where referees are no longer able to tell the different between a genuine foul or a dive.

A recent example of a player going to ground without actually being touched came during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Swansea City on April 30.

Marcus Rashford burst into the 18-yard box and went down under a challenge from goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to win a penalty.

Captain Wayne Rooney converted the resulting spot-kick to give United a 1-0 lead, but replays showed that Rashford dived after Fabianski pulled his hands away.

Swansea's players and manager, Paul Clement, were understandably furious with the decision both during and after the game, which prompted the FA to take action.

According to BBC Sport, as of next season, any player found guilty of diving in English football will face a retrospective ban, most likely of two games.

A panel consisting of one ex-match official, one ex-manager and one ex-player will delve through footage from the weekend's action every Monday to spot cases of simulation.

Great news, I think you'll agree. Gamesmanship, no matter how minor or severe, has no place in professional football and should be stamped out where possible.

A number of former and current Premier League defenders have since reacted to the news of banning players who dive, including Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and Leicester City's Robert Huth.

In the tweet below, Huth similarly hailed the decision as "great news" and explained how pretending to be injured should also be banned by the FA.

The German wrote: "Great news, add pretending to be injured and crying when you lose and we are really getting somewhere!"

However, whereas Huth went for a more serious approach to the matter, Carragher couldn't help but aim a funny dig at Jose Mourinho's United.

In a blatant reference to Rashford's dive - among other cases of simulation involving the Red Devils - Carragher hilariously tweeted: "More problems for Man Utd next season."

Jamie Carragher 1-0 Manchester United, although we expect Gary Neville will have something to say about the centre-back's tweet.

Carragher has since received plenty of responses - both good and bad - and over 5,000 likes and retweets in 30 minutes. Anything to mock United.

