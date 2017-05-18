f you were considering flying your drone over Silverstone this year in hope of catching a better view of the action, maybe don't bother.

According to reports, F1 bosses are proposing new, more stringent measures, hoping to eschew the chances of interference from drone-based activity.

According to the Daily Mirror, Silverstone management have employed Drone Defence, a service capable of dealing with the threat posed by rogue drones to large-scale outdoor events, like the Grand Prix.

Richard Gill, Drone Defence's founder, was under no illusions as to the threat posed by remotely-controlled drones.

"Outdoor events, festivals and sporting venues are all very attractive targets for rogue drone users.

"And when you consider that a lot of events have low-flying aircraft too, then the impact of a drone could be significant."

Net guns capable of capturing and immobilising objects flying near the track, alongside electronic signal jammers, are expected to be applied in the revised security measures.

Signal jammers can remotely interfere, even facilitate over-riding capabilities, by matching drone radio frequencies.

Fans' attention will likely be focused on the hotly anticipated competition between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel this year.

Vettel currently leads Hamilton by six points after five races, while Hamilton was able to get the better of the German in Spain over the weekend.

However, a team will have their sights set firmly to the skies, ensuring no drone-shaped interference is able to impact the race, the drivers', or the fans' safety.

The British GP is still several weeks away, with the competition set to go to Monaco, Canada, Azerbaijan, and Austria before they take to Silverstone on July 16.

Hamilton will be hoping he can win his home Grand Prix, but he knows he will face a tough challenge from Vettel, as well as new teammate Valtteri Bottas.

After all, safety must come first, especially in F1.

