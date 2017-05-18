Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville both named their Teams of the Season on Monday and while they largely agreed on defence, the same couldn't be said for going forward.

While Carragher opted for a 3-4-3 system and chose Christian Eriksen, David Silva and Alexis Sanchez, Neville went for 4-4-2 with Kevin De Bruyne and Diego Costa included.

Check out their respective XI's below.

CARRAGHER'S XI: David de Gea; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Toby Alderweireld; Christian Eriksen, N'Golo Kante, Dele Alli, David Silva; Alexis Sanchez, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard

NEVILLE'S XI: Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, Toby Alderweireld, David Luiz, Danny Rose; Kevin De Bruyne, N'Golo Kante, Dele Alli, Eden Hazard; Diego Costa, Harry Kane

There were a few surprise exclusions in the Sky Sports duo's teams, such as Victor Moses, Kyle Walker and Liverpool duo Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane.

The latter two have been superb under Jurgen Klopp this season but it's likely their injury woes saw them miss the cut.

But how would the Premier League Team of the Season look based on statistics alone? Well, according to CIES Football Observatory, per talkSPORT, it's very different to what you would expect.

Here's how CIES used statistics to form the XI: "The rankings were elaborated according to the exclusive CIES Football Observatory's approach to measure player performance on an objective and comparable basis."

And here's the team:

GK - Hugo Lloris

RB - Cesar Azpilicueta

CB - Dejan Lovren

CB - Nicolas Otamendi

LB - James Milner

CDM - Ander Herrera

CDM - Paul Pogba

RM - Pedro

CAM - Kevin De Bruyne

LM - Philippe Coutinho

ST - Sergio Aguero

Okay, where on earth is N'Golo Kante, David Luiz, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Dele Alli? Regardless of statistics, these five have been phenomenal for Chelsea and Tottenham.

Sanchez's absence is similarly bizarre when you consider he's scored 23 goals and made 10 assists in the Premier League this season.

Let's start with the back four. Liverpool and Manchester City have been far from convincing defensively this season, yet Dejan Lovren and Nicolas Otamendi both made the cut.

As for midfield, while Ander Herrera has enjoyed a fine campaign at Manchester United, neither he nor Paul Pogba can justify being chosen ahead of Kante.

And up front, Sergio Aguero is fifth top scorer in the Premier League with one game to go and has only provided a further two assists. Baffling.

Statistics clearly don't tell the whole story.

