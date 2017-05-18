When San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard went down with an ankle injury with his team holding a huge lead in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, it undoubtedly signaled a massive shift in the series.

Without Leonard, the Spurs watched as the Golden State Warriors came from behind to win the game. They also cruised to a Game 2 victory on Tuesday night.

Now, one angry Spurs fan is taking matters into his own hands to seek compensation from Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, who was involved in the controversial play on which Leonard was injured.

According to MySanAntonio.com, Spurs fan Juan Vazquez has filed a lawsuit against Pachulia and the Warriors on behalf of San Antonio season-ticket holders:

"All we are asking from the court is that this type of behavior, that can and does cause serious injury to our team and those that love it, not be allowed in San Antonio," said Alfonso Kennard, Jr., lead attorney for the plaintiffs.

The civil suit demands payment of damages and also seeks a temporary restraining order against the defendants - namely, Pachulia and the Warriors.

The reason for the lawsuit is summarized in the report, with Vazquez stating that by injuring Leonard, Spurs season-ticket holders were robbed of potential future playoff home games:

"[Pachulia's actions] devastated the quality of the Spurs' chances of being competitive and having additional games in their home arena, both in the Western Conference Finals and also potentially in the NBA Finals" and also negatively affected "the value of the tickets purchased by plaintiff subsequent to their purchase."

Of course, it's highly unlikely that this case will actually see a courtroom. It will almost certainly be thrown out, even by San Antonio judges and even if those judges are huge Spurs fans.

And, even though Spurs coach Gregg Popovich himself was furious with Pachulia for what he felt was a dirty and dangerous defensive play, he'd likely scoff at the idea of a lawsuit against the Warriors.

Spurs fans will, however, let Pachulia know just how much they dislike him when San Antonio hosts Golden State for Game 3 of the series on Saturday night. If and when Pachulia is announced in the starting lineup, he'll be showered with boos from a San Antonio crowd desperate to see their team claw back into the series.

If the Spurs become the Warriors' third-straight sweep victims, Vazquez and his fellow season-ticket holders will, of course, miss out on an opportunity to see the Spurs in a Game 6 in San Antonio.