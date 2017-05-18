The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

Dean Ambrose has been on a bit of a roller coaster since his introduction to the WWE and he has rolled with the punches in the last year and a half. It seems like just yesterday, he was being featured as a contender in main event level matches within the company.

Around WrestleMania 32, he was gearing up to face Brock Lesnar in a hugely anticipated match that most superstars would kill to be apart of. Things have changed a lot in a year, for example, look no further than his position within the company in the last two months.

Heading into Mania this year, he wasn’t even scheduled for the main show and found his match relegated to the pre-show activities. He and Baron Corbin duked it out for the fans in Orlando, but that drop-off did not go unnoticed by observers that had been paying attention.

In fact, he actually spent most of his time before The Ultimate Thrill Ride trying to get in the zone and focus on things he enjoys instead. Ambrose told The Sun that one of his favourite hobbies almost led to him being scratched from the match altogether.

He explained: “I’m big into mountain biking. I actually crashed my mountain bike about a week ago very badly. I thought I was going to die. I fell over the handlebars, full on ninja roll, I flew like 8 feet into the air.

“I thought I probably shouldn’t be doing this a week before WrestleMania. You have to immediately get back on. I crashed on a downhill, you have to just continue. If you stop and think about it too long you’ll psych yourself out.”

Being able to shake off those bumps and bruises have been a huge asset in chasing the dream of one day becoming a WWE superstar. Honestly, that ability has probably helped over the course of the last year when people have been critical of his performances.

Make no mistake though, The Lone Wolf put himself in serious peril just days before a match that he could not afford to miss under any circumstances. When there is that type of microscope on you, the demand to perform can be deafening.

His popularity with fans has not sagged over time, the feud with The Miz has been well received and that could pay off in a huge way. The superstar is making the best of his current position in the company.

