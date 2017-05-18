Sol Campbell was part of perhaps the greatest Arsenal side in history as the 'Invincibles' recorded the only ever unbeaten season in Premier League history.

That title win back in 2004 was Arsenal's last and there is no doubt that the club needs some serious investment if they are to return to title contender status.

The Gunners have fallen outside of their usual top-four comforts this season and they need Liverpool to slip up against already relegated Middlesbrough on the last day of the season to have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

That would be the first time in 20 years the red half of north London have failed to make Europe's top competition.

Campbell was, arguably, Wenger's greatest acquisition and not only because he was one of the top centre-backs in the world at the time, or for the fact that he didn't cost a thing, but because he prized him away from their fiercest rivals Tottenham.

Well, now Spurs have finished above Arsenal for the first time in an eternity and have Champions League football to look forward to.

So how can Arsenal reclaim their perch? Campbell told the Daily Mail the five players Wenger should pursue this summer.

Karim Benzema

"There's been talk of Benzema to Arsenal for a while. The manager Arsene knows him pretty well. I think he would definitely make a fantastic addition.

"His movement, his strength, his experience in big games for European and domestic would be vital for them. I think they need someone who's got a bit of nous and scoring prowess in front of goal."

Kylian Mbappe

"And also going back up-front, I think the new guy on the block in Monaco, Kylian Mbappe. Bags of confidence, he reminds me… he could even be the next (Thierry) Henry.

"So for me, the art of deal-making in players is catch them young and have that nous to think this guy is going to be the next best thing. You wait too long and it's costing too much money."

Virgil van Dijk

"I think he's a very commanding player. No one really wanted to take the chance with taking him from Celtic, but Southampton did and he's proved everyone wrong."

Antoine Griezmann

"I think the big price-tag might be a hurdle, but if he (Wenger) can sell a couple of players and push the boat out to £85million, he will definitely make a huge difference."

Harry Maguire

"At the back, I'm going for an English guy, Harry Maguire. I think he's definitely one of the players who could make a difference. I think a better team could definitely raise his game.

He's got two good feet, he's very mobile for a big guy.

"That's definitely a plus for me because sometimes the big guys can't move around. With better training and the better players against him week in week out training-wise, I think definitely he can step it up."

