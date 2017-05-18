GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Kell Brook.

Kell Brook says why Amir Khan is like a Kardashian

Kell Brook may have a big fight to focus on next weekend, but that hasn't stopped him from taking time out of his preparations to aim a dig at fellow British fighter Amir Khan.

Brook is currently kicking back in the Canary islands before he defends his world welterweight title against Errol Spence Jr at Brammall Lane in Sheffield.

But rather than talk about the fight that's actually happening, he instead attempted to goad Khan in a showdown between the two that he believes would sell out Wembley Stadium

Earlier this year Khan appeared on popular UK talkshow This Morning alongside his wife to address footage of a personal sex tape that had leaked, which for some reason, wound Brook up more than you would realise.

And he launched into a tirade about the Bolton-born puncher in an attempt to lure him out for a fight.

"He's a media whore. It's comical, comical. He's become Amir Kardashian. He has so much drama around him. He's in the papers for the wrong reasons," Brook said per the Daily Mail.

Brook sees his meeting with Spence as a marquee battle, and having comeback from being knocked out by Gennady Golovkin, he believes that Khan's career has been lost at seas since his defeat to Canelo Alvarez a year ago.

"I hear he's a bit skint now. Been some problem with his dad," Brook added.

"So the way he's talking I think he wants this big-money fight now. He knows I will beat him up but he may be willing to take his doing for the money."

BOX-MEX-UK-WBC-ALVAREZ-KHAN

Khan is expected to be a commentator at ringside for Brook's fight with Spence, which appears to be fuelling the speculation that he is ready to take on the man from Sheffield.

"We've heard this stuff from him before so I don't know if he will do it now.

"But I hope so. I've always wanted to fight him.

"But then I don't duck any challenges. After I beat Spence I would also like to go on to fight Keith Thurman for the unified world title."

However, Khan still has his heart set on a huge meeting with Manny Paqcuiao, who, like Floyd Mayweather has left him hanging in the past.

Brook would be much more attainable after negotiations between the two broke down in Dubai and Pac-man has since moved on to confirm a fight with Australian Jeff Horn Down Under.

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Boxing
Kell Brook
Muhammad Ali

