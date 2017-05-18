Women’s wrestling has made great strides in a very short time. Female talent have taken on bigger roles than ever in the WWE Universe and are no longer known as Divas. Female superstars have even had some of the most memorable matches in recent memory.

With all of the increased focus on the Ladies Division lately, the WWE has responded by getting more talent and ramping up efforts to develop the pool of existing performers that they have down in NXT, which is waiting to be used.

This week, they added some more talent, though their newest performer might not be doing quite as much in the ring as some other signees. Kennadi Brink has signed on with the WWE as a referee for the company and she becomes the first female WWE official.

Article continues below

Brink started out as a wrestler in 2010 and trained at Gillberg’s Professional Wrestling Academy in Severn, Maryland. Squared Circle Sirens first broke the news and has the details of how the one time NXT ref moved her way up to the main brand.

She previously wrestled for companies including Maryland Championship Wrestling, SHIMMER, SHINE, and Ring of Honor. Those are not small feats and some would even think could warrant a look as an in-ring performer, but for now, she will be keeping other performers on track.

Article continues below

As little as a decade ago, a lot of women’s matches were booked with gimmicks like pillow fights and bikini matches, but now they get a lot of the same treatment as male talent from WWE. The division’s biggest match to date was Charlotte and Sasha Banks’ Hell in a Cell last year.

That match closed the main card of a pay-per-view for the first time in the company’s history and was the first ever match of its kind. Both women were out not only to represent themselves, but there was a feeling of proving that they could compete on the same level as male superstars.

After all of these strides and the wonderful additions that have come up to the main roster from NXT, the WWE has made other moves to solidify one of the most solid offerings in its entire catalogue at the moment in the women’s division.

With Io Shirai in the fold and stars like Asuka and Ember Moon in tow, the future looks incredibly bright.

The third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms