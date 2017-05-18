GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Julian Draxler.

Julian Draxler names the Premier League player he would 'love' to play with

With the transfer window fast approaching the rumours regarding players at underperforming big clubs are about to start flying.

Players from clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be linked with everyone with a big chequebook, though some players at these clubs will genuinely be up for sale.

What's concerning is when a team's star player is being spoken about by another player, and international duty is always a time when players of different clubs come together and discuss life with their respective sides.

There is no World Cup or European Championships this summer, but there is a Confederations Cup. That might not sound like the most exciting tournament to be going on but it'll provide football-starved fans with some much needed entertainment in the coming weeks.

And today, Germany announced the squad they will be taking to Russia in mid-June, though they did so with a few key names missing.

One of the players not going is Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, who is making way for some of the countries younger stars coming through into the first team.

Ozil's own future at the Emirates is still uncertain. With him out of contract next summer and no solutions close, the speculation surrounding his next move has already gone into overdrive.

And one player who is hoping to see Ozil on the move this summer is Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler, who is hoping to convince his international colleague to make the move to the French capital.

"I would love to play with him every day," Draxler told BBC World Service.

Mesut Oezil And Julian Draxler Presenting New German National Team Kit

"For me, he's a great player. I enjoy to play with him for every training, every match with the German national team."

And when he was asked if he thought Ozil would be open to a move to the French capital he added: "Yes, I think he's a great player.

"He would help every team in the world and I think he would enjoy the life here and even to play for PSG."

Draxler confirmed that he held talks with both Arsenal and Everton before settling on a move to PSG but admitted that he wanted a move to France instead.

Topics:
Ligue 1
Football
Arsene Wenger
Germany Football

