GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Scholes.

When Paul Scholes scored a ridiculous handball goal v Zenit in 2008

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paul Scholes is one of the most gifted footballers that England has ever produced.

The Manchester United legend, who retired in 2013, could have played for any team on the planet at his peak. His technical ability was on par with the world’s very best midfielders.

However, like all geniuses, Scholes had his flaws. He was often criticised for his mistimed challenges and he picked up a fair few red cards during his illustrious career as a result.

Article continues below

But one particular red card he received, against Zenit Saint Petersburg in the UEFA Super Cup back in August 2008, wasn’t because of a late tackle.

United were trailing 2-1 in the 89th minute when substitute Wes Brown swung in a cross from the right flank. Paul Scholes rose highest and the ball was in the back of the net, past Zenit goalkeeper Vyacheslav Malafeev, a moment later.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

O'Shea tried his best to make everything seem normal

John O’Shea rushed over to Scholes to congratulate his teammate - but the look on Scholes’ face as he rose up off the turf was priceless.

p1bge8mbtrlgg1gn612cv18uskdp9.jpg

He knew exactly what was coming next.

Danish referee Claus Bo Larsen showed the midfielder a second yellow card, and off he went.

The look on Scholes' face said it all

As Scholes made his way towards the Stade Louis II tunnel, biting his t-shirt, you could tell he was thinking to himself: ‘what the hell did I do that for?’

p1bge8nahg1c0d13v31qth10aagapb.jpg

It was a moment of pure stupidity from a player who should have known much better.

However, it was also a moment of incredible technique.

Watch: Scholes' incredible handball goal

No, seriously. Watch the footage back...

To palm the ball into the top corner from the penalty spot, with his arm about 10 foot in the air, takes some doing.

If Scholes had another million attempts, he wouldn’t have nailed it like he did at the first time of trying.

This was even more impressive - if that’s the right word - than Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal against England at the 1986 World Cup.

Diego Maradona of Argentina

But unlike Maradona’s goal, the match officials spotted Scholes had used his hand and were left with no choice but to show him a second yellow card.

Ferguson's reaction to Scholes' handball

"When someone gets sent off by punching the ball… it’s a bit unfortunate, it was an instinctive thing,” a surprisingly sympathetic Sir Alex Ferguson told reporters, per Goal, after the match.

Manchester United & Zenit St. Petersburg Press Conferences

His face dropped, though, after being informed that Scholes faced a European suspension valid for the Champions League.

"It happens,” the Scot added.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ryan Giggs
Football

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Dean Ambrose would quit WWE for UFC - but only on one condition

Dean Ambrose would quit WWE for UFC - but only on one condition

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again