Should the Independent's latest report on Jurgen Klopp's top targets be taken seriously, Liverpool are in for a very busy summer.

Five players are said to be on their radar, and they are: Ryan Sessegnon, Timo Werner, Naby Keita, Andrew Robertson and Southampton's Virgil van Dijk.

Of those five, there's an argument to be made that Van Dijk is the player Liverpool need most.

While the Reds are second top goalscorers in the Premier League on 75, five behind Chelsea, they've also shipped the second most out of the top five (42).

However, Klopp has admitted himself that a new striker is on the cards, saying: "I said it already, with the problems we had in January and February, of course it was clear.

"The injury of Phil (Philippe Coutinho) in November, Sadio [Mane at the African Cup of Nations] in January, Danny Ings not in for a long time, Daniel Sturridge not at 100 per cent and then out.

"Should we have, for this, another striker, another winger? Yes, it felt like this in these moments, but it gave a few young boys an opportunity to show themselves and that's good."

Among Liverpool's reported targets going forward is Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe, who is also wanted by Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

A world-record fee would be required to sign the 18-year-old and according to Marca, Liverpool have made an approach.

They claim the Reds recently made a formal bid of €75 million for Mbappe but saw it rejected by Monaco, as you would expect.

Potentially exciting news, but the Liverpool Echo are having none of it.

In response to Marca's report of Liverpool making a move for Mbappe, the Echo have made it very clear that no bid has been made, although they are interested.

Monaco also value Mbappe at £110 million, which reinforces the point that Liverpool wouldn't bother bidding €75 million (£64 million) knowing it wouldn't be enough.

The Mirror have similarly rubbished Marca's claim and explained how their relation to Real Madrid is the reason behind it. Very crafty.

