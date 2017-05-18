GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Monaco.

The Echo respond to claims that Liverpool have bid €75m for Kylian Mbappe

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Should the Independent's latest report on Jurgen Klopp's top targets be taken seriously, Liverpool are in for a very busy summer.

Five players are said to be on their radar, and they are: Ryan Sessegnon, Timo Werner, Naby Keita, Andrew Robertson and Southampton's Virgil van Dijk.

Of those five, there's an argument to be made that Van Dijk is the player Liverpool need most.

Article continues below

While the Reds are second top goalscorers in the Premier League on 75, five behind Chelsea, they've also shipped the second most out of the top five (42).

However, Klopp has admitted himself that a new striker is on the cards, saying: "I said it already, with the problems we had in January and February, of course it was clear.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

"The injury of Phil (Philippe Coutinho) in November, Sadio [Mane at the African Cup of Nations] in January, Danny Ings not in for a long time, Daniel Sturridge not at 100 per cent and then out.

"Should we have, for this, another striker, another winger? Yes, it felt like this in these moments, but it gave a few young boys an opportunity to show themselves and that's good."

Among Liverpool's reported targets going forward is Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe, who is also wanted by Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

West Ham United v Liverpool - Premier League

A world-record fee would be required to sign the 18-year-old and according to Marca, Liverpool have made an approach.

They claim the Reds recently made a formal bid of €75 million for Mbappe but saw it rejected by Monaco, as you would expect.

Potentially exciting news, but the Liverpool Echo are having none of it.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-DORTMUND

In response to Marca's report of Liverpool making a move for Mbappe, the Echo have made it very clear that no bid has been made, although they are interested.

Monaco also value Mbappe at £110 million, which reinforces the point that Liverpool wouldn't bother bidding €75 million (£64 million) knowing it wouldn't be enough.

The Mirror have similarly rubbished Marca's claim and explained how their relation to Real Madrid is the reason behind it. Very crafty.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AS Monaco
Fernando Torres
Football

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Dean Ambrose would quit WWE for UFC - but only on one condition

Dean Ambrose would quit WWE for UFC - but only on one condition

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again