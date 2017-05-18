GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Lesnar.

What WWE has planned for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship reign

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

You can’t exactly blame WWE fans for being frustrated at Brock Lesnar, as The Beast Incarnate hasn’t defended the Universal Championship since dethroning Goldberg for it at WrestleMania 33 on April 2.

Since then, he’s made one appearance on Monday Night RAW the following night where Braun Strowman put him on notice, and his first defence has finally been announced where he’ll put his gold on the line at Great Balls of Fire in July.

UNIVERSAL CHAMPION

That’s a three-month wait, which is odd considering WWE emphasises a 30-day rule where the champion must defend the gold or vacate it – as we’ve seen with the likes of Naomi and Daniel Bryan.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, it’s been well-documented that WWE intends on having a big coronation for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans next year, which means he could be defeating Lesnar in a rematch from their WrestleMania 31 contest.

Obviously, fans not only dislike the fact that this is the probable plan WWE is moving forward with, but it also means Lesnar will perhaps defeat every opponent on his way to the event and hold the title until 2018; meaning he may be the champion for an entire year.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Although, a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter may have poured cold water over that scenario, as he’s claiming that a new Universal Champion could still be crowned.

Don’t get too excited just yet, though, as he also claimed that should Lesnar drop the gold soon, he’s still expected to pick it up against to defend it at WrestleMania 34, so WWE isn’t backing away from the original plan completely.

It does make you question who could dethrone him, and five men are already in the running and they will compete at Extreme Rules.

CHANGE OF PLANS?

You can take Reigns out of the equation right away, as it’s clear the company will be keeping them as far apart as possible until next year.

That leaves Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe, four men who could put on fantastic matches against The Beast, but it wouldn’t make sense for him to lose so soon to one of them at Great Balls of Fire.

Instead, it could fall to The Monster Among Men, who was the original opponent for Lesnar in July.

He’s expected to return in time for SummerSlam and challenge Lesnar for the title and if Meltzer’s claims are to be believed, then perhaps Strowman is the most logical option to go with as he’d have beaten the only two men that have defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Not a bad way to make a statement.

Who should dethrone Brock Lesnar as WWE Universal Champion? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Dean Ambrose would quit WWE for UFC - but only on one condition

Dean Ambrose would quit WWE for UFC - but only on one condition

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again