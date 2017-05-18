The transfer saga of Romelu Lukaku looks set to dominate the headlines this summer and it appears as though nothing is going to stop the forward from completing the big move he desires.

Everton have already made their stance clear to Lukaku, Ross Barkley and anybody else at the club: If you do not sign a new contract when you enter the last year of your deal, you will be sold.

And if players don't want to be at the club, they can leave too.

The burly Belgian forward has made his intentions clear. He wants to compete for honours at the highest level and expects to play Champions League football sooner rather than later.

Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to be the two sides heading up the queue for the former Anderlecht man, and a return to his first English club, Chelsea, looks the most likely with Diego Costa's move to China seemingly on the horizon.

While Lukaku is said to cost a world record £100million for any potential suitors, according to the Daily Mail, the Toffees are interested in one surprising Chelsea player that might force the price tag down a bit.

But not too much.

Tammy Abraham has just spent the season on-loan at Bristol City and the 6'4" forward rattled in 26 goals in all competitions for the Championship side.

At just 19-years-old, the man who has two goals in two England under-21 appearances appears to have a bright future in the game, but would he be able to fill the void left by Lukaku at Goodison Park?

After Lukaku rejected a new contract earlier this year, manager Ronald Koeman opened up on his star striker's situation and seemed calm.

"Everyone knows what can happen in football but you need to respect your contract," said Koeman.

"The team needs Rom, and Rom needs the team to score goals.

"But I am not so afraid about his situation because the player has more than two years on his contract."

Lukaku is the leading goalscorer in the Premier League right now with 24 goals, but Alexis Sanchez (23) and Harry Kane (22) are two players breathing down his neck with the final game of the season in sight.

