GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Romelu Lukaku.

Everton want surprising Chelsea star in any Romelu Lukaku deal [Daily Mail]

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The transfer saga of Romelu Lukaku looks set to dominate the headlines this summer and it appears as though nothing is going to stop the forward from completing the big move he desires.

Everton have already made their stance clear to Lukaku, Ross Barkley and anybody else at the club: If you do not sign a new contract when you enter the last year of your deal, you will be sold.

And if players don't want to be at the club, they can leave too.

Article continues below

The burly Belgian forward has made his intentions clear. He wants to compete for honours at the highest level and expects to play Champions League football sooner rather than later.

Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to be the two sides heading up the queue for the former Anderlecht man, and a return to his first English club, Chelsea, looks the most likely with Diego Costa's move to China seemingly on the horizon.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

While Lukaku is said to cost a world record £100million for any potential suitors, according to the Daily Mail, the Toffees are interested in one surprising Chelsea player that might force the price tag down a bit.

But not too much.

Tammy Abraham has just spent the season on-loan at Bristol City and the 6'4" forward rattled in 26 goals in all competitions for the Championship side.

Bristol City v Reading - Sky Bet Championship

At just 19-years-old, the man who has two goals in two England under-21 appearances appears to have a bright future in the game, but would he be able to fill the void left by Lukaku at Goodison Park?

After Lukaku rejected a new contract earlier this year, manager Ronald Koeman opened up on his star striker's situation and seemed calm.

"Everyone knows what can happen in football but you need to respect your contract," said Koeman.

Crystal Palace v Everton - Premier League

"The team needs Rom, and Rom needs the team to score goals.

"But I am not so afraid about his situation because the player has more than two years on his contract."

Lukaku is the leading goalscorer in the Premier League right now with 24 goals, but Alexis Sanchez (23) and Harry Kane (22) are two players breathing down his neck with the final game of the season in sight.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Everton
Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku
Football
Premier League

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

The terrifying accident that almost kept one WWE star out of WrestleMania

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Dean Ambrose would quit WWE for UFC - but only on one condition

Dean Ambrose would quit WWE for UFC - but only on one condition

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again