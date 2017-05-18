GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE has big things in store for Randy Orton as WWE Champion

Published

Randy Orton has had a pretty solid push into 2017 which saw him not only win the Royal Rumble in January, but also dethroned Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33 as well – something not many fans are all too pleased with.

It seems to have come from out of nowhere, too, as there weren’t many indications that The Viper would win the Rumble and be the top champion in the company today, but WWE pulled it off rather quietly.

CHAMPIONSHIP PLANS

Now, numerous names are emerging as potential challengers for him and the first, Jinder Mahal, will stand opposite him at the SmackDown-exclusive Backlash event this Sunday.

Of course, with WWE’s expansion plans into India, there’s always going to be slight doubt that we could see a huge upset even if it seems ludicrous on paper, but stranger things have happened.

However, a report from Billi Bhatti from his Dirty Sheets podcast has shed some light on what the future could hold for Orton and his WWE Championship reign.

Reporting the story on Sportskeeda, Billi revealed that there’s currently no end in sight for Orton as WWE Champion. He’s claiming that a source informed him that he’s a ‘Vince McMahon guy’, and that means he could even remain champion beyond SummerSlam.

LENGTHY REIGN

He wrote: “Contrary to reports, Vince McMahon singled out Randy Orton for a push last August and he was McMahon's hand-picked winner for the Royal Rumble and a title reign as the face of SmackDown.

“McMahon was impressed with Orton’s attitude after his return from injury and the way he sold for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam – allowing himself to be legitimately cut open by Lesnar, to get him over as a monster. 

“Much like Roman Reigns on Raw, getting behind Orton is seen as a priority on SmackDown.”

It was speculated at the time that Vince might have some big plans for Orton, with some even claiming that Orton doing the ‘favour’ for Lesnar meant Vince owed him one and was awarded with a Rumble victory and the subsequent championship win.

It’s not difficult to see Orton keep hold of the gold for the foreseeable future either, as a win over The Maharaja is expected on Sunday. It also seems unlikely that Rusev will dethrone him if he’s awarded the opportunity at Money in the Bank.

Baron Corbin is also rumoured to be entering the title picture, so perhaps we have to wait until that feud or even with guys like AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura as potential threats to Orton’s run as champion.

Who should defeat Randy Orton for the WWE Championship?

