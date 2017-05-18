GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor posts picture of his son posing with UFC Championships

It’s probably the biggest breakthrough in regards to the super fight eventually taking place – Conor McGregor has officially signed his side of the deal to fight Floyd Mayweather.

It’s a saga that’s been dragged out for months now and considering Money has been relatively quiet on the subject, you’d assume it’s taken this long to get the easy side out of the way as now UFC president Dana White is trying to hammer out a deal with Team Mayweather.

DEAL SIGNED

Whether that happens, though, remains to be seen.

Following Dana’s announcement, McGregor claimed: “It is an honour to sign this record-breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management.

“The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

The Notorious has been active on social media in recent weeks, toning his lavish lifestyle down a little to understandably show off his biggest achievement to date, his son.

He’s posted several snaps of Conor McGregor Jr, but it’s the latest one on Twitter which has fans excited about a fight against Mayweather.

UFC TITLES

Following the news that the Irishman has signed on the dotted line to fight the 49-0 American, he had his son pose sitting in between multiple UFC championship belts on the couch, along with a Cage Warriors championship title.

With the image, he tweeted: “Let’s go get some boxing ones now son.”

As you’d expect, Twitter reacted in its usual fashion with some excited for the bout while others wasted little time in shooting down his chances of ever defeating Mayweather.

In fact, most of the focus fell on why McGregor had four UFC titles, considering he held two titles in the featherweight division and picked up Eddie Alvarez’s lightweight title in November.

You can’t blame McGregor for taking these subtle digs at Mayweather, and you can just imagine the sort of pictures he’ll take alongside his son should he do the unthinkable.

What do you make of Conor McGregor signing a deal to fight Floyd Mayweather? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Nate Diaz
Dana White

