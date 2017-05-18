CM Punk is still a part of the UFC roster and currently pursuing a mixed martial arts career, but the topic of the WWE never stays away for very long. The former WWE champion gets asked about his time with the company almost every time he steps in front of a microphone.

On the other side, wrestling fans have been waiting for a potential CM Punk return one day and eagerly await the possibility that he could find his way back into Vince McMahon’s good graces. That is much more likely down the line even though chances of that are slim at the moment.

If McMahon won’t approach him for reconciliation, then there are other methods where Punk could step back into a wrestling ring. In fact, one promotion has told the UK Sun that they would not only love to have him, but they will also pay him handsomely for his involvement.

They said: “We’ve been trying to contact CM Punk on and off for well over a year. We wanted him on the first show we did in Edinburgh in 2015. I’ve tried going through friends in the industry, I’ve gone through his website and sent dozens of emails but the opportunity has never been this big.

“We want to offer CM Punk $1 million dollars to come and join the 5 Star Wrestling tour starting June 10th. It’s a genuine offer. We’d love to hear back from the man himself. We want to do this with him.”

Daniel Hinkles is the founder of 5 Star and he sounds very serious about this offer to the former WWE Champion. The lengths that he has gone already to get the former superstar’s attention show just how badly the promotion wants him as a part of their event.

Punk would stand to earn double the amount he netted when he faced off against Mickey Gall in his UFC debut. The work would probably just be for this summer and he could slink back to his home where he has become quite comfortable tweeting about the NHL Playoffs.

Both sides burned some bridges on Punk’s way out the door and it would take a great deal of effort from both sides to repair the damage to that relationship. Still, it seems like his experience in the WWE still holds a lot of water for some outside of that company.

