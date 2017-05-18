The super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has reached its biggest breakthrough yet after it was revealed that the Notorious had officially signed on to fight the 49-0 American.

The saga has been going on for far too long, to such an extent that even fans were getting bored of hearing the never ending updates and the trash talk that continued to hit a brick wall.

CONTRACT SIGNED

Now, though, there’s understandable excitement as the Irishman has put his money where his mouth is and seems to be genuinely serious about getting the record-breaking fight on at last.

However, we may have to wait a little longer for Mayweather to discuss the happenings, as he simply refused to acknowledge the news during a press conference.

Mayweather is currently in London where he’s accompanying his protégé Gervonta Davis as he prepares to defend his IBF super-featherweight title for the very first time against Liam Walsh.

Regardless of who else is fighting, when Mayweather is on the stage then he’s the star attraction and it was no different when he was quickly asked about the latest development of their fight, especially now that McGregor has signed.

However, he was having none of it and refused to move the focus away from Davis and Walsh.

BRUSHING IT OFF

According to Boxing Scene, he claimed: “This is Liam Walsh and Gervonta Davis’ press conference.

“Let’s focus on these two competitors. That’s total disrespect to both of these fighters, it’s their press conference, let’s talk about them. Both of these fighters deserve respect.”

Mayweather is someone who is always comfortable in the limelight and will do anything to remain there, but his classy response shows how much he’s advancing as a boxing promoter as he did his best to brush off the outside talk, and focus on the fight on Saturday night.

On the other hand, perhaps he didn’t have a response prepared at all as he’d certainly be put under pressure by the journalists on why there has been little to no advances from his side, as opposed to UFC who have aggressively been trying to make something happen.

The pressure is now on him to deliver, after McGregor made a defiant statement once he had signed on the dotted line.

He told the Mac Life: “It is an honour to sign this record-breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, the Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports management.

“The first, and most important, part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

Mayweather won’t let McGregor have the final say; fully expect him to send a message of his own once Saturday is in the books.

