Boxing

Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor.

Initial odds for Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor superfight are not good

On Thursday, after months of seemingly never-ending promotional talk, Conor McGregor finally took the first steps to making a 'superfight' with Floyd Mayweather a reality.

The UFC lightweight champion signed his end of the deal to make the fight happen and is now just awaiting Mayweather to keep up his end of the bargain.

Per TheMacLife.com's John Balfe, The Notorious said in a statement, "It is an honour to sign this record-breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management."

He continued: "The first and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days."

Just when everyone was beginning to get tired of all the talk, there finally seems to be some substance.

So how do the bookmakers see this one playing out?

Well, it's not really good news for Conor McGregor fans. Yes, the Irishman might be the best stand-up fighter and striker in the UFC today and he has only ever been beaten on the ground.

But, inside a boxing ring, it seems as though nobody is giving Mystic Mac a chance against what many consider the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the history of boxing.

UFC 205: Press Conference

Mayweather is available at the best price of 1/10 but can be found at as far out as 1/20. McGregor, conversely, is rated at 7/1 by bookmakers like Skybet and 888Sport.

UFC light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier shed some light as to why McGregor might be such an underdog on UFC Tonight.

"He can actually go and fight Mayweather, and I've said it time and time again on this show, he will lose, but the rest of these guys, they will get no money and they will also get slept."

Frank Warren and Floyd Mayweather JR Press Conference

These boxing promoters will constantly show footage of the heavyweight champion of the world, Stipe Miocic, getting slept by Anthony Joshua. Or Jimi Manuwa - come on, Jimi - getting slept by David Haye."

"These dudes will get slept and it's going to be embarrassing. So, no - it's not going to be good for the UFC. Conor, hats off to you, make your money, but don't get slept... which might happen."

