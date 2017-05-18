Brad Stevens pinpoints why LeBron James is better than ever

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been on an absolute tear through the Eastern Conference playoffs.

It's been over 30 days since the Cavaliers last lost a basketball game, sweeping their opponents through the first two rounds of the NBA Playoffs. King James is now putting in work on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics appear to be in deep trouble after being dismantled by the Cavaliers in Game 1, looking like sacrificial lambs at the altar of James. LeBron has left on person in particular awestruck: Celtics coach Brad Stevens.

Stevens sat down with media for his usual postgame press conference, revealing that he's amazed that somehow LeBron's only getting better as he ages.

"I just said in the coaches meeting right before we left. It's hard to believe but he's better than when I got into the league. A lot better. And just... as you get older, you gain more experiences you see more things. I didn't think he could get any better after that but he is, he's a good player," Steven said after the game.

James, despite putting up 38 points, seven assists and nine rebounds, said he wasn't feel great after having a huge layoff since the Cavaliers' Game 4 victory.

“After 10 days off, I didn’t feel that great but I know I’ll feel a lot better going into Game 2. I’m looking forward to the challenge," James said during the walk-off interview after Game 1.

The Cavaliers look set to make their third NBA Finals appearance in a row, with James making his sixth in a row going back to his days running the table with the Miami Heat. It looks like it won't just be the Cavaliers hitting the finals again, but also the Golden State Warriors.

If James really have improved since Stevens took over as Celtics head coach during the 2013-14 season, that's bad news for the Warriors. James singlehandedly dominated the Warriors in a losing effort in Round 1, convincingly sent the Warriors packing last season in Round 2 and now could be even better in Round 3.

James is currently averaging 34.8 points, nine rebounds and 7.1 assists per game through the playoffs, some of the best postseasons numbers of his career. That's nearly a triple-double, and he's barely breaking a sweat doing it.

The numbers speak for themselves and Stevens may be right. James could be aging like fine wine, only getting better as he journeys into the late years.