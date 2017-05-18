Ashley Cole posts arrogant tweet in response to rejecting Arsenal contract offer

When it comes to money, footballers are living in a totally different world to the rest of us.

The average salary in the UK is around £27,000 a year - and it’s much lower than that in many other countries around the world.

The average salary for a Premier League footballer, however, is an eye-watering £2,438,275 a year, according to a report in the Daily Record back in November.

That’s the average, remember. Many Premier League stars are making considerably more money every year.

The gap between footballers and supporters has never been bigger, in terms of money, with some players - *cough* Wayne Rooney *cough* - earning more in one week than the rest of us back down on Earth in over 10 years.

Footballers aren't to blame for the money they earn

However, it’s not the players’ faults that they earn spectacular sums of money. It’s supply and demand in action.

A footballer’s career is short and they can’t be blamed for cashing in. We’d all do the same if we were in their shoes.

But football fans don’t like it when they hear stories of players being unsatisfied with their mega wages.

Ashley Cole annoyed many fans in 2006

Ashley Cole is one of the most famous examples.

He revealed in his 2006 autobiography, My Defence, that he almost swerved his car off the road in shock after Arsenal offered him a mere £55,000-a-week.

He’d been led to believe that Arsenal would offer him £60,000-a-week, but was left stunned when the draft contract came through.

"He [Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein] is taking the piss, Jonathan!", Cole revealed, per the Guardian, as he recalled the conversation with his agent. "I was trembling with anger. I couldn't believe what I'd heard."

This admission led Cole, who joined Chelsea following Arsenal’s unsatisfactory contract offer, to be labelled “Cashley” by English football fans for the rest of his career in the Premier League.

Cole replies to tweet with arrogant response

Cole has heard it all before but time has moved on and he doesn’t receive so much abuse these days.

But he couldn’t resist replying to a tweet from one Twitter user who brought up the £55k-a-week contract offer earlier this week.

The Twitter user, ‘Jordan’, sent the following message to Cole: “Mate, the average uk workers earn 20k a year but you don't see them being whiny about it, you got offered 55k a WEEK!”

Rather than just ignore it, Cole responded with a rather arrogant tweet.

“I’m not average ✌🏾 now go sleep son,” he wrote.

When one of Cole’s followers tweeted “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 they will never learn I swear 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂idk who's dangerous with the tweets Ash or Trump,” the LA Galaxy left-back issued added…

“Why do they still speak I'm old as f@@@ minding my own bees wax and still get this same dumb stuff sooo boring 🙌🏾”

But boring enough to reply with an arrogant tweet, eh Ash?

