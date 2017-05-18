GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Demetrious Johnson.

CM Punk comes under fire from Demetrious Johnson

CM Punk is still a part of the UFC roster and currently pursuing a mixed martial arts career, but the topic of the WWE never stays away for very long. The former WWE champion gets asked about his time with the company almost every time he steps in front of a microphone.

On the other side, MMA superstars sometimes have to answer questions about Dana White’s failed experiment in recruiting the wrestling star. The latest person to speak about Punk was Demetrious Johnson and he didn’t sound extremely excited about it.

He has been one of the best fighters in the UFC during his career, but he still hasn’t gotten the same treatment as some of his contemporaries. Johnson is often looked over when it comes to booking huge fights and alleges that he doesn’t earn the same rate as others.

Mighty Mouse told ESPN: “I never wanted to say this before, but I don’t care anymore, and it’s just facts: When (former WWE star) CM Punk signed with the UFC, people asked me how I felt about it, and I said, ‘CM Punk will probably make more money than I do on his very first fight.’ And he did. I think his payout was $500,000.

“I have nothing against CM Punk, but if you look at the sheer nonsense of that, it doesn’t make sense. I know you have to look at the business standpoint, that he’s going to sell a lot of tickets, but he can’t fight! That’s why I’ve said the UFC should try to sign that ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl, because she’ll talk s--- and probably outsell everybody.”

DJ couldn’t have made his point any more clearly and his status as one of the best fighters in the world only helps his case. He made a ton of money when he beat Wilson Reis to retain his flyweight championship and that was considerably more than Punk made from his fight.

The difference is that he had to work almost an entire career to get to that point and the former WWE superstar got that right off the bat. Make no mistake, White booked that fight and it did extremely well, so he accomplished his mission.

Unfortunately, that comes with a price as the established fighters were left rolling their eyes at the whole debacle. As long as Johnson keeps winning, he won’t have to worry about the circus and can focus on beating his opponents.

