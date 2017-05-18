GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather gets into shouting match at protege's press conference

This week brought a rush of information regarding the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather superfight that both boxing fans and MMA fans want to desperately see. There have been increased rumblings about an agreement that got signed.

That news has actually overshadowed the oncoming fight between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Liam Walsh that will be happening on Saturday. Mayweather’s protege will be throwing down against Walsh to defend his IBF super-featherweight belt.

Luckily for the highly-touted American, all eyes were on his mentor during the presser as he got into a heated shouting match with the opposing camp. He made it no secret that he didn’t care for the other side of this confrontation according to Boxing News.

Money shouted that he could take on all of the brothers at once, despite the fact that he's now 40 years old. They responded and he told them to get out of the venue in no uncertain terms which of course meant that the media would be asking about it later.

Mayweather said: “I had fun. I was f***ing with them, shooting the s*** at them. I’ve been here before. It’s about Liam Walsh and Tank fighting. It’s not about them. They came here trying to steal their brother’s shine. If it was them on the podium they wouldn’t be saying s***. They’d be quiet. They wouldn’t be saying nothing. But let them talk.”

Hilariously enough, the attention grabbing goes both ways as the decorated fighter has probably upstaged his own protege unintentionally. That might do Tank some good because the expectations aren’t going to lessen up for him as he continues his fighting career.

For his mentor, the ball is in his court as far as the superfight with McGregor is concerned after White told the media that Notorious had already signed the agreement for the bout. Now, the world will see if the former champion will sign his name to paper as well.

This fight could end up being one of the biggest that the sport has ever seen and fans have been clamouring for it for a long time now. To be so close to seeing the event take place, it would be absolutely crushing to have it all called off because the sides can’t agree to terms.

Still, for now the spotlight will be on the younger American and seeing if he can follow in the footsteps of his wildly successful mentor. Nobody is going to be there to step in for him when he climbs in that ring.

Topics:
Bernard Hopkins
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Saul Alvarez
Boxing

