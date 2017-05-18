The NBA officially announced the 15 players who make up the three All-NBA teams Thursday afternoon, and with it came another record for LeBron James

James was named to to the All-NBA First Team for the 11th time in his career, tying both Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant as the players with the most first-team selections in their careers. James is once again en route to leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals.

The full list of All-NBA team selections shows just how deep the league is in talent right now, especially on the perimeter. There were some serious implications for two All-Star talents that missed the list, and the league is stacked with talented individual players right now.

James, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony were awarded first-team honors, an incredibly talented group. Harden was the only unanimous first-team member, which could be a sign of things to come for the Most Valuable Player award.

The All-NBA Second Team is stacked as well. Stephen Curry, Isaiah Thomas, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert were named to the "B" team. That's quite a lofty group of talent to be a part of, especially for young up-and-comers like Gobert and Giannis.

DeMar DeRozan, John Wall, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and DeAndre Jordan were selected to the All-NBA third team, another crop of very talented players. All 15 players make huge impacts for their teams, and the selections are all very justifiable.

Two players, however, have to be feeling the sting of not making any of the teams. Because of how the NBA's new Designated Player Extension works, players selected to an All-NBA team in two out of three years prior to a new contract have an opportunity to make significantly more money.

Paul George and Gordon Hayward were both left off of All-NBA teams, making their futures with the franchises they're with murky at best. The DPE money is significant enough to be a major factor in any free agency decision.

Hayward will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, while George can hit unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2018. Their teams no longer have financial advantages - for the DPE it amounts to an extra $30 million over five years - to keep their players from leaving.

A big congratulations to all of the All-NBA players, a tip of the hat to another record for LeBron, and condolences to Hayward and George missing out on millions because of how deep the wing position is right now in the NBA.