Cristiano Ronaldo continued his rich vein of goalscoring form by netting a brace in Real Madrid’s crucial 4-1 victory away at Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.

The Portuguese superstar netted the first two goals of the night, either side of half-time, to settle his teammates’ nerves and ensure Los Blancos would leave Balaidos with three points that leave the club on the brink of their first La Liga title since 2012.

Ronaldo has now scored a ridiculous 13 goals in his last eight appearances for Madrid, although he should have made it 14 against Celta. The 32-year-old produced one of the misses of his career, dragging his shot wide of the near post when it looked easier to score.

A 4-1 win was, nevertheless, a magnificent result for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Although Celta’s recent form has been dreadful, partly because they’ve been focused on the Europa League, away teams are usually guaranteed a tough game when they travel to Vigo.

Celta were outclassed by Madrid

This was a vitally important match for Madrid in their quest to win the title and Celta, after being knocked out of Europe by Manchester United last week, wouldn’t have minded spoiling their opponents’ party.

But Madrid, inspired by Ronaldo, outclassed Eduardo Berizzo’s side in their own backyard.

John Guidetti pulled a goal back for the hosts with 20 minutes remaining but Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos struck to wrap up the three points.

Ronaldo's gesture could land him in trouble

Ronaldo, however, could be in a spot of bother after cameras caught him making a rather controversial gesture towards Celta’s Gustavo Cabral.

According to Marca - having seen footage obtained by Minuto 0 - Ronaldo was seen rubbing his fingers “to imply cash payments” before “wielding the invisible handle of a briefcase”.

"Briefcase... You. Much Money," he was seen saying on the footage that you can watch here…

What is a 'Maletin'?

Ronaldo, according to the report, was accusing Celta players of having received a ‘Maletin’ - basically a briefcase full of money.

Want more information on what, exactly, a Maletin is? Allow Marca to explain…

“The 'Maletin' is one of the most controversial concepts in Spanish football, balancing between a legal bribe and the borders of match-fixing, allowing a third-party to get involved in a match that is on their interest.”

So, the accusation from Ronaldo, in this instance, seems to be that Celta were paid money in order to try harder than they usually would in order to beat Madrid. Needless to say, this is obviously a very serious allegation to make.

Zidane refused to comment on Maletin rumours

Zidane was asked about the notion of Celta receiving a Maletin in his post-match press conference, but the French coach declined to comment.

