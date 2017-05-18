This week brought new information regarding the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather superfight that both boxing fans and MMA fans want to desperately see. The increased rumblings about an agreement that got signed have only added fuel to the fire.

Elsewhere in the sport, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is facing Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in September in another fight that fans have been waiting years for. Now with that date set up, the promotional touring for the bout has commenced.

As with everything in combat sports these days, the topic of conversation during a Highsnobiety interview with Alvarez turned to Money and Notorious facing off in the ring. The challenger isn’t convinced that the proposed superfight is a good thing for the sport.

Canelo said: “I think it’s hurting the sport of boxing. I see it as a joke. It’s a big circus and a joke because when a fighter from boxing gets into MMA or a fighter from MMA gets into boxing it’s just a big joke. People don’t take it serious."

Counter to his point, a lot of fans are taking this match very seriously as both fighters from the tops of their respective games meet in the squared circle. The entire spectacle has long-since overshadowed whatever will happen in the ring and the profits will be tremendous.

Dana White informed everyone that he believes that the fabled superfight will actually go down and says that he is waiting on Mayweather’s camp to get the agreement set in stone. Nobody knows what exactly the Money Team President will be looking for out of this fight.

No one knows what will happen when the fight occurs and we won’t be able to accurately speculate until the papers are signed and an official date is announced. Until that moment, fans are left to argue about the outcome in barbershops and give their takes online.

After waiting all this time, fans will not mind waiting just a bit longer for details to form. The big day could be coming soon and honestly supporters on both sides will just be happy for this entire thing to get started in earnest.

White has done all he can to hurry the process along, but he knows that he is dealing with two very strong personalities here. His close relationship with McGregor has obviously prepared him for how headstrong his fighter has been about the notion of this fight from the get-go.

Throughout this process he has also learned that if there is a man on this planet with a bigger ego than his own star, then that man is Money Mayweather. If he can successfully pull this off, it will probably be worth the spectacle.

