GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Harry Kane.

Leaked 17-18 Tottenham kit looks extremely similar to another famous strip

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's fair to say that there hasn't been a better time in recent memory to be a Tottenham fan.

The white half of north London have a new stadium under construction that will become the biggest ground in London, they have the best record in the Premier League over the past two years and they will be playing their football at Wembley next season.

Add a brand spanking new kit to that list of pros associated with Spurs, and it looks rather nice, too.

Article continues below

Spurs have been sponsored by Under Armour for the past few seasons but the club stuck a deal with Nike earlier this year that is set to treble the £50 million that their former manufacturers brought to the table.

While the deal is a significant get for a progressive club like Spurs, it just so happens that the kit looks very sharp as well.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

WWE’s newest hire is a first in the company's history

WWE’s newest hire is a first in the company's history

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

In fact, as you can see from the image below from late April, it looks an awful lot like the current England shirt, also made by Nike.

p1bgekjojsfg33sa5g3hf85b.jpg

You can also see an image Footy Headlines released back in February of the concept Nike had for the kit which is almost identical.

p1bgeki6st1psa1ioj12ntspq1e179.jpg

But what players will be in this luscious new strip? Harry Kane scored four goals against Leicester on Thursday night as Spurs ran riot to win 6-1, and he's just the kind of player they'll want to tie down.

But boss Mauricio Pochettino is cautious about trying to compete financially with the big boys.

"If some club is paying double the salary, then how can you convince them?" said the Argentine.

"It's all about if you pay or not when we talk about top players."

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-ARSENAL

The 45-year-old added: "You need younger players, like [England midfielder] Dele Alli, who preferred to come here than another club.

"We took a big risk on Dele and now he is a massive player, one of the most important in England. But who took the risk? Us."

It makes sense; Spurs are probably going to be in a similar position to Arsenal when they were getting accustomed to the Emirates Stadium and became a bit of a selling club in the process.

Let's hope that doesn't deprive the Premier League of some of their stars.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Real Madrid
Football
Gareth Bale
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

WWE released 10 Superstars in 2010 - Where are they now?

WWE’s newest hire is a first in the company's history

WWE’s newest hire is a first in the company's history

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Why Barcelona are hoping Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Dean Ambrose would quit WWE for UFC - but only on one condition

Dean Ambrose would quit WWE for UFC - but only on one condition

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again