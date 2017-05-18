It's fair to say that there hasn't been a better time in recent memory to be a Tottenham fan.

The white half of north London have a new stadium under construction that will become the biggest ground in London, they have the best record in the Premier League over the past two years and they will be playing their football at Wembley next season.

Add a brand spanking new kit to that list of pros associated with Spurs, and it looks rather nice, too.

Spurs have been sponsored by Under Armour for the past few seasons but the club stuck a deal with Nike earlier this year that is set to treble the £50 million that their former manufacturers brought to the table.

While the deal is a significant get for a progressive club like Spurs, it just so happens that the kit looks very sharp as well.

In fact, as you can see from the image below from late April, it looks an awful lot like the current England shirt, also made by Nike.

You can also see an image Footy Headlines released back in February of the concept Nike had for the kit which is almost identical.

But what players will be in this luscious new strip? Harry Kane scored four goals against Leicester on Thursday night as Spurs ran riot to win 6-1, and he's just the kind of player they'll want to tie down.

But boss Mauricio Pochettino is cautious about trying to compete financially with the big boys.

"If some club is paying double the salary, then how can you convince them?" said the Argentine.

"It's all about if you pay or not when we talk about top players."

The 45-year-old added: "You need younger players, like [England midfielder] Dele Alli, who preferred to come here than another club.

"We took a big risk on Dele and now he is a massive player, one of the most important in England. But who took the risk? Us."

It makes sense; Spurs are probably going to be in a similar position to Arsenal when they were getting accustomed to the Emirates Stadium and became a bit of a selling club in the process.

Let's hope that doesn't deprive the Premier League of some of their stars.

