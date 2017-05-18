Randy Orton has everyone around the wrestling industry talking after he took aim at the independent scene, critiquing the non-WWE style for being predictable and repetitive.

Some around the WWE have agreed, others have disagreed and those grinding out the indie scene weren't happy with The Viper's comments. His "apology" only poked more fun at the independent circuit, and the backlash is still rippling through the wrestling world.

The latest person to weigh in is former WCW President and RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff, who's been around the business and several different promotions for decades. Bischoff didn't hold back and laid out some perspective to Orton.

It seems one of the biggest bones Bischoff had to pick with Orton over the comments had to do with him gloating over the money both he and the WWE were racking up on a daily basis. Bischoff said Orton is enjoying a "luxury," during a recent edition of his Bischoff on Wrestling podcast.

“Drawing more money, what does that mean anymore?” Again, I like Randy a lot and I have a ton of respect for him so I do not mean this to be any kind of a shot at Randy. But Randy has the luxury of having a very successful career with for what is in all intents and purposes — it wasn’t intentional but [WWE’s] a monopoly," Bischoff said, as transcribed by Reddit user Its still real to us.

“Yes, WWE makes a lot of money and as a result so does Randy. Randy hasn’t had to change his style because he has the privilege of working for a company that is able to pay Randy a lot of money. And he doesn’t have to go out and make his living on the independent circuit.

"Randy doesn’t have to go out and create new fans. All Randy has to do is stay on the treadmill,” Bischoff added.

“[Randy] has that luxury, that privilege of getting [his] seven figures and having a check show up in the mail once a month for things [he] don’t even remember doing, and getting merchandise money because [he has] this machine behind [him] that prints that money.

"And a lot of people don’t, the vast majority of people don’t. It’s a little bit like the music industry where 2% of the people make 98% of the money. Well, I don’t think that 2% of the people who are making 98% of the money should necessarily look down their nose at the other 98% who are trying to craft a living.”

Bischoff has a very important point that hopefully Orton considers. He's absolutely enjoyed the luxury of being born in WWE royalty, and while he's earned his place in wrestling world, more often than not workers are trying to chase a dream with little backing.

Orton has the biggest and baddest wrestling promotion of all-time behind him, and almost always has. A little perspective goes a long way in this scenario.

