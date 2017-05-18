Harry Kane produced a spellbinding performance at the King Power Stadium this evening as Tottenham hammered Leicester City 6-1.

The England international scored four goals against the Foxes - three of them coming in the final 20 minutes - and deservedly takes the match ball home with him.

Kane has subsequently leapfrogged Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Everton’s Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot award.

Article continues below

Some incredible statistics involving Kane are currently doing the rounds on social media.

And there’s one in particular that will blow your mind.

Article continues below

This is genuinely true!

Per Duncan Alexander from Opta, Kane now has as many Premier League hat-tricks as Cristiano Ronaldo, Dennis Bergkamp, Gianfranco Zola and Diego Costa combined.

That truly is remarkable.

And that’s not the only incredible stat involving Kane that’ll surprise you.

Kane's minutes-per-goal average is insane

Kane now averages a goal every 92 minutes in the Premier League. The next closest to that rate (with 15+) goals is Sergio Aguero with 130 minutes per goal.

How about this?

Want another?

Kane has scored five Premier League hat-tricks in 26 months. Tottenham, as a club, have only scored 10 more hat-tricks than that over the course of the last 25 years.

Reaction to Kane's performance on Twitter

Here’s how the rest of Twitter is reacting to Kane’s heroics…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms