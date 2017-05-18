WWE fans will probably have to wait a while before they see John Cena in a wrestling ring after his win in a mixed tag match with Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33. Many were upset that he wasn’t in a bigger match before his departure for Hollywood-based projects.

Some of the superstars in the WWE must be feeling the same, if Kevin Owens’ Twitter account is anything to go by. This week marked a personal anniversary for the prize fighter and he tweeted his childhood hero to share the moment with The Cenation Leader.

On May 18th, two years ago, KO appeared on his first Monday Night RAW and he was destined to meetup with his idol inside the ring that night. He actually got the better of Cena on that night and taunted him while he lay in the ring on his back.

Article continues below

At that point, The Champ was a United States Champion and the young upstart was the NXT Champion. Interestingly enough, Owens holds that U.S. belt now and has to hold off various upstarts to retain the title.

There is no question that the part-timer has done enough outside of the squared circle to warrant the current attention from TinsleTown. He now finds himself in demand for a number of roles and that means less time to appear on weekly television.

Article continues below

Even though no one has an exact date for his return, he has consistently said that the WWE is his priority and that he doesn’t plan to stop wrestling any time soon. There will be plenty of other projects to follow in the coming months, even though WWE would like an occasional appearance.

Fans have even scoured various booking materials for clues on when exactly they can expect The Doctor of Thuganomics to make his triumphant return. To their dismay, there is absolutely nothing out there to attach their hopes to at this time.

Cena has been the face of the WWE for over 10 years now and he has seen just about everything there is to see in this business. KO is going to have to work hard to take his place as a legend in the ring and now he represents the blue brand much like his idol.

If Mr. Money In the Bank was really going to take his foot off the gas, then the United States Champion might stand a better chance. Granted, it was going to be hard to pass up such a big star in the first place.

The third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms