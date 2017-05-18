Official online NBA destination in the UK

Watch: Draymond Green reacts to Klay Thompson not being named All-NBA

On Thursday, the All-NBA teams were announced.

LeBron James, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis made the First Team. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Isaiah Thomas made the Second Team while DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, DeAndre Jordan, Draymond Green and John Wall were named to the Third Team.

Three Golden State Warriors were honored.

But, there was one glaring exception: Klay Thompson.

As you can imagine, Draymond Green had a bit of an issue with that. Check out his response to the news in the video below:

"Yeah, I think it's b---s---," Green said when asked about Thompson being excluded from the 15 standout players. "When you look around the team, what'd we win, 67 games or something like that? ... I think Klay's one of our top three guys, you know, and to not to be on an All-NBA team, I think is pretty crazy.”

He continued, ”It's some guys on [the All-NBA teams], as scorers, averaging 20 points, and don't have as near as many wins as we have. So how he could be left out, I don't really understand it. You know, also the way Klay can defend. I don't understand it, but I guess they gotta find some way to punish us.”

San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

Since Thompson is a guard, he’d have to replace Harden, Westbrook, Curry, Thomas, Wall or DeRozan, all of which had phenomenal seasons for successful teams. Therefore, while Green’s sentiment must have been appreciated by Thompson, it’s not exactly a shock that he didn’t make one of the three teams, especially since three of his teammates did.

Now, in order to receive the option of an ultra-max extension to stay with the Warriors when he’s negotiating his next deal, he has to land on one of the All-NBA teams next season.

Paul George lost out on $70 million in possible extension money after being left off the three teams this season. As a result, the Indiana Pacers now have little leverage to keep him in town after next season when his contract ends. If the same thing happens to Thompson, from a financial perspective, the Warriors might not have much of an advantage to hold onto him, especially if he decides to become the alpha-male elsewhere at the end of his current contract.

Thompson averaged 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game and shot 41.4 percent from three-point range for the 67-15 Warriors during the regular season.

However, in the playoffs, he’s struggled offensively, putting up 14.6 points with 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting just 38.8 percent overall and 36.4 percent from three. He has also taken 13.9 field goal attempts per game, down from 17.6 during the regular season, as he looks to catch his groove heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

