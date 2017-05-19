When it became mathematically impossible for Tottenham to win the Premier League title last season, they capitulated.

A 2-1 home defeat against Southampton was followed by a humiliating 5-1 loss against relegated Newcastle United on the final day of the 2015-16 campaign.

The Spurs players, it seemed, were reeling after spurning what appeared to be their best opportunity to win a league title since 1961.

So, would the same thing happen this season, after Chelsea were crowned Premier League champions last week?

No chance.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are now a more mature and experienced side thanks to last season and have secured second place following victories over Manchester United and Leicester City.

Tottenham's biggest away win of the PL era

Thursday night’s 6-1 win at the King Power Stadium is the club’s biggest ever away victory in Premier League history.

Harry Kane helped himself to four goals, moving to pole position in the race for the Golden Boot, while Heung-Min Son netted a brace.

Tottenham fans loved this moment from Wanyama

However, the moment that Spurs fans seemed to enjoy most involved Victor Wanyama, who has enjoyed an excellent first season at White Hart Lane following his £11 million move from Southampton last summer.

When Wilfred Ndidi tried to outmuscle Wanyama, the Kenyan midfielder span him around in the words of one fan, like a ‘fidget spinner’.

Fidget spinners are apparently all the rage with kids at the moment.

Anyway, watch what Wanyama did to Ndidi here…

Owned.

