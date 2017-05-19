Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Manchester United’s end-of-season awards ceremony took place on Thursday night; however, without the presence of Louis van Gaal it was unfortunately rather uneventful.

The veteran Dutch coach lit up the 2015 and 2016 ceremonies with his crazy speeches and bizarre antics like slapping his assistant, Ryan Giggs, around the back of the head.

Jose Mourinho didn’t do anything nearly as weird or funny during this year’s awards which, let’s face it, is a huge shame.

Article continues below

Anyway, to the main awards.

The Youth Team Player of the Year award was won by the hugely talented Angel Gomes, Axel Tuanzebe picked up the Reserve Team Player of the Year award, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan won the Goal of the Season accolade for his scorpion kick against Sunderland.

Article continues below

Valencia won Players' Player of the Year award

Antonio Valencia, meanwhile, was named the Players’ Player of the Year following an outstanding season from right-back.

Some fans believe wrong man won Player of the Year award

But the main award, Manchester United’s Player of the Year (POTY), has sparked plenty of debate on social media.

Some United fans on Twitter are convinced Zlatan Ibrahimovic should have won the POTY accolade ahead of the actual winner, Ander Herrera.

Zlatan, who didn’t attend the ceremony as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury, finished third in the voting behind Herrera and Valencia despite his exploits in his debut campaign at Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 matches this season and inspired the Red Devils to victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup final back in February.

United fans on Twitter think Zlatan should have won

Here’s how United fans have reacted to Herrera beating Zlatan to the POTY award…

Herrera delighted to win POTY award

Herrera was handed the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award by his compatriot and close friend, David de Gea.

"It is very special for me to win this award because when you see the list of the winners you see how important it is," Herrera told MUTV, per Sky Sports.

"Of course also I stopped the record of David [de Gea] and the trophy stays in Spain as well."

Video: United's end-of-season awards highlights

You can watch the highlights of United’s end-of-season awards ceremony here…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms