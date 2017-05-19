GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

old trafford exterior.

Fans on Twitter believe wrong Man United star won club's Player of the Year award

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United’s end-of-season awards ceremony took place on Thursday night; however, without the presence of Louis van Gaal it was unfortunately rather uneventful.

The veteran Dutch coach lit up the 2015 and 2016 ceremonies with his crazy speeches and bizarre antics like slapping his assistant, Ryan Giggs, around the back of the head.

Jose Mourinho didn’t do anything nearly as weird or funny during this year’s awards which, let’s face it, is a huge shame.

Article continues below

Anyway, to the main awards.

The Youth Team Player of the Year award was won by the hugely talented Angel Gomes, Axel Tuanzebe picked up the Reserve Team Player of the Year award, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan won the Goal of the Season accolade for his scorpion kick against Sunderland.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Kevin Owens posts hilarious message to John Cena

Kevin Owens posts hilarious message to John Cena

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Valencia won Players' Player of the Year award

Antonio Valencia, meanwhile, was named the Players’ Player of the Year following an outstanding season from right-back.

Some fans believe wrong man won Player of the Year award

But the main award, Manchester United’s Player of the Year (POTY), has sparked plenty of debate on social media.

Some United fans on Twitter are convinced Zlatan Ibrahimovic should have won the POTY accolade ahead of the actual winner, Ander Herrera.

Zlatan, who didn’t attend the ceremony as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury, finished third in the voting behind Herrera and Valencia despite his exploits in his debut campaign at Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 matches this season and inspired the Red Devils to victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup final back in February.

United fans on Twitter think Zlatan should have won

Here’s how United fans have reacted to Herrera beating Zlatan to the POTY award…

Herrera delighted to win POTY award

Herrera was handed the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award by his compatriot and close friend, David de Gea.

"It is very special for me to win this award because when you see the list of the winners you see how important it is," Herrera told MUTV, per Sky Sports.

p1bgflmgep12kk1k9e1ahb1ngu1b9u9.jpg

"Of course also I stopped the record of David [de Gea] and the trophy stays in Spain as well."

Video: United's end-of-season awards highlights

You can watch the highlights of United’s end-of-season awards ceremony here…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ryan Giggs
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Kevin Owens posts hilarious message to John Cena

Kevin Owens posts hilarious message to John Cena

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former WWE general manager slams Randy Orton's indie wrestling rant

Former WWE general manager slams Randy Orton's indie wrestling rant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again