Tony Adams is certainly a club legend at Arsenal thanks to his tremendous leadership towards several honours during his playing career.

The 66-time England international was a rock at the back for the Gunners and led the side to four top-flight titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups and one European Cup Winners Cup during his tenure - which included two doubles.

However, like Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry, he has had to look elsewhere for coaching opportunities since retiring from the game and questions have risen about Wenger's willingness to work with former players.

Article continues below

Adams has gone on to manage Wycombe and Portsmouth in the Football League before moving to Azerbaijan to coach Gabala for a season in 2010. None of those three spells proved particularly fruitful, but Adams has remained determined.

He would remain with the Gabala in a background capacity working in a sporting director role before heading to Spanish side Granada in a similar position last year.

Article continues below

Faced with relegation, Adams stepped up to the plate in early April in a bid to save Granada from relegation and made a dramatic return to the dug out.

He would lose all six games in charge and Granada will spend next season in the Segunda. So, why can't Adams hone his craft under Wenger at Arsenal?

"Back in the day I said in an interview coaching wasn’t Arsene’s strong point," Adams explained in his book 'SOBER. My story. My Life' which is being serialised by the Sun.

"Actually in the original draft, I said he couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag. And though I modified that in the final article, it didn’t go down well.

"It all left me feeling that I would never get a chance in any capacity while Arsene was there. Much as I respected him for his long and successful tenure, my occasional willingness to pass comment on him and the team probably counted against me."

So, don't expect the former skipper to pull a Steve Bould and grace the home dug out of the Emirates Stadium anytime soon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms