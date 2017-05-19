GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Tony Adams.

Tony Adams reveals the real reason Arsene Wenger won't let him back at Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tony Adams is certainly a club legend at Arsenal thanks to his tremendous leadership towards several honours during his playing career.

The 66-time England international was a rock at the back for the Gunners and led the side to four top-flight titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups and one European Cup Winners Cup during his tenure - which included two doubles.

However, like Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry, he has had to look elsewhere for coaching opportunities since retiring from the game and questions have risen about Wenger's willingness to work with former players.

Article continues below

Adams has gone on to manage Wycombe and Portsmouth in the Football League before moving to Azerbaijan to coach Gabala for a season in 2010. None of those three spells proved particularly fruitful, but Adams has remained determined.

He would remain with the Gabala in a background capacity working in a sporting director role before heading to Spanish side Granada in a similar position last year.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Kevin Owens posts hilarious message to John Cena

Kevin Owens posts hilarious message to John Cena

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Faced with relegation, Adams stepped up to the plate in early April in a bid to save Granada from relegation and made a dramatic return to the dug out.

He would lose all six games in charge and Granada will spend next season in the Segunda. So, why can't Adams hone his craft under Wenger at Arsenal?

"Back in the day I said in an interview coaching wasn’t Arsene’s strong point," Adams explained in his book 'SOBER. My story. My Life' which is being serialised by the Sun.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-GRANADA-REALMADRID

"Actually in the original draft, I said he couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag. And though I modified that in the final article, it didn’t go down well.

"It all left me feeling that I would never get a chance in any capacity while Arsene was there. Much as I respected him for his long and successful tenure, my occasional willingness to pass comment on him and the team probably counted against me."

So, don't expect the former skipper to pull a Steve Bould and grace the home dug out of the Emirates Stadium anytime soon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Kevin Owens posts hilarious message to John Cena

Kevin Owens posts hilarious message to John Cena

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former WWE general manager slams Randy Orton's indie wrestling rant

Former WWE general manager slams Randy Orton's indie wrestling rant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again