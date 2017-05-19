Steven Gerrard is commonly regarded as one of the greatest midfielders that England has ever produced, so any kind of praise from the Liverpool legend is high praise indeed.

Xabi Alonso will retire after Bayern Munich's game with Freiburg on Saturday bringing a close to a glorious and trophy-laden 17-year career.

The Spanish maestro has won virtually everything a player can win in the game through his time with Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The 35-year-old won the World Cup and European Championships with Spain, too, but some might say that magical night in Istanbul back in 2005 ranks as his greatest achievement.

Trailing 3-0 at half-time, Liverpool managed to turn the game around and pull back to 3-3 - including an Alonso goal, scoring the rebound after a saved penalty - and went on to defeat AC Milan on penalties.

The tributes have poured in for the legendary Spaniard as his final game approaches and the sport is certainly going to miss him.

However, one tribute may mean more to Xabi than most. And it came from another man who scored that night in Istanbul.

Liverpool legend Gerrard left a touching video message for his former teammate that you can see below:

Gerrard said: "It's Stevie G, hope you're well mate. I just want to say a huge congratulations on your retirement and what a special career - fantastic player. For me, probably the most enjoyable partner throughout my career as a midfielder. The best passer of a ball I've ever played with.

"You deserve all the accolades that you get, mate. What a special career for club and country. I'm very jealous of you having a World Cup winners medal, I'm very jealous of you having league titles in Germany and Spain, but you deserve it, mate!

"As I said, I couldn't ask for a better midfield partner. When you left, it broke my heart, but you'll always have a special place at this football club and you're always welcome to visit. Enjoy your night."

It's evident just how much Alonso means to Gerrard and it's a very classy touch to be so candid as his career reaches his climax.

Who knows, maybe he'll follow Gerrard into a coaching role at Anfield.

