Brendan Rodgers has enjoyed a magnificent debut season at Celtic.

The Northern Irish coach has won the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Premiership, which might not seem a particularly impressive achievement at a club like Celtic on the face of it, but it’s the manner of those triumphs that has caught the eye.

Rodgers’ side hammered Aberdeen 3-0 in the Scottish League Cup final back in November and they’ve absolutely cleaned up in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic, under Rodgers, have gone the entire season unbeaten with one match left to play.

They have won 33 of their 37 matches, picking up 103 points and scoring 104 goals in the process.

The Bhoys took their tally to 104 goals by scoring five in a 5-0 away win over Partick Thistle on Thursday night.

Leigh Griffiths opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 18th minute and the goalscorer turned provider for Tom Rogic eight minutes later.

A brace from Patrick Roberts and a goal by Callum McGregor completed the rout.

Griffiths reacted badly after Rodgers subbed him

However, the night was almost spoiled by Griffiths, who reacted badly after being subbed off by Rodgers for Scott Sinclair in the 63rd minute.

The Scottish forward was seen having words with his manager and Celtic fans feared this incident could even spell the end of Griffiths’ career at Celtic Park.

Watch the incident here...

Rodgers handled the situation brilliantly after the match

However, after the match, Rodgers was seen planting a kiss on Griffiths’ cheek following a chat while saluting the travelling Celtic supporters out on the pitch.

Celtic fans subsequently took to Twitter to praise Rodgers for his impressive man-management…

Rodgers: Griffiths forgot himself for a minute

“For a minute he forgot himself,” Rodgers said of the incident, per the Daily Mail, after the match. “For a minute he thought about himself instead of the team. This is a team that's selfless.

“He's a brilliant boy but all strikers will always be the same - so he just needed a wee reminder that this is not about him or any other individual. This is about the culture of the team.

“But he was outstanding tonight and he understood afterwards that I need also to protect him as the only fit striker at the moment.

“It's gone now. Footballers just need reminders sometimes but I explained it to him and it's gone. We kissed and made up - and he gave us a cuddle as well. He's fine.

“So there's no drama but with modern footballers you've just got to remind them, especially strikers.”

