Romelu Lukaku will have an extra incentive to play well against Arsenal on Sunday after he was replaced by Harry Kane as the Premier League’s top goalscorer on Thursday.

Kane scored four goals as Tottenham Hotspur romped to a 6-1 win over Leicester City. In doing so, he took his tally to 26 league goals, two ahead of Lukaku.

The Belgian must have felt rather confident about claiming his first Golden Boot when he scored against Burnley in April. But Lukaku, 24, hasn’t found the net in four matches and has now seen Kane overtake him.

Article continues below

And the England international will line up against Hull on Sunday with the aim of scoring four more times.

“To score four for the first time, it's a good time to do it,” the 23-year-old was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. “I was looking to score a couple of goals, I was looking to take the golden boot into the last game, but now I'm in the driving seat.

Article continues below

“I’m not resting on my laurels, and I'll go to Hull looking to get four more hopefully.”

Kane is the heavy favourite now

Even if the pair were level heading into this weekend’s final fixtures, Kane would be the favourite to win the Golden Boot. Spurs travel to Hull, whose relegation to the Championship has already been confirmed, while Everton visit Arsenal.

Carragher explains how Lukaku would have felt

Jamie Carragher insisted Lukaku wouldn’t have slept after watching Kane replace him as the Premier League’s leading goalscorer.

While that seems like an exaggeration, it certainly would have hurt the Everton striker.

"Every striker will be saying it is about the team and not the goals, but they will be lying," Carragher said on Sky Sports, per the Mirror.

"Kane would have wanted one or two tonight to put pressure on Sanchez and Lukaku ahead of their last game.

"You can tell by his smile on his face there he is thrilled to be two ahead now.

"Lukaku wont be able to sleep tonight.

"Strikers want to win the golden boot it is a big thing for them, like defenders want clean sheets.”

Needless to say Lukaku needs to produce a terrific performance at the Emirates Stadium - and hope that Hull’s defence can shut Kane out.

Can Lukaku win the Golden Boot - or does Kane have it in the bag? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms