GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

kante chelsea training.

What Chelsea did after N’Golo Kante’s first training session with the club

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

N’Golo Kante picked up his Football Writers’ Player of the Year award on Thursday night following a second successive outstanding campaign in the Premier League.

The indefatigable French midfielder, who also won this season’s PFA Player of the Year award earlier this month, was presented with the accolade at The Landmark Hotel in London.

One of the things that makes Kante so universally popular, aside from his incredible ability, is his modesty. And the 26-year-old displayed his humble side once again with his FWA speech.

Article continues below

“It's special because I couldn't even say I'm the best player but it's very special and a great honour,” Kante, who collected more than 65 per cent of the journalists’ votes, was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. “It's not only me. I owe so much to my team-mates because we have achieved so much together this season and we still have the FA Cup.

“It is very special, a few years ago I was playing in the French lower divisions. Five years ago I wasn't even professional so to receive this kind of award means I am the kind of player I cannot even imagine being here.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Kante praised by Jennings and Souness

Former FWA winner Pat Jennings introduced Kante after his latest award win and joked that he wanted the France international to leave Chelsea for Tottenham this summer.

"Remarkable. Leicester last year, Chelsea this. Don't suppose you fancy Tottenham next season?" the former Spurs goalkeeper said.

Graeme Souness, meanwhile, said: "He's brave as a lion and I'm sure he's a pain in the arse to play against. Well done pal, you're fabulous.”

What Chelsea did after Kante's first training session

Chelsea’s technical director Michael Emenalo also gave a speech in honour of Kante.

And during that speech, the Nigerian revealed what happened after Kante’s first training session with his current employers.

Per the Mirror’s Darren Lewis, Emenalo said: "After Kante's first training session with us the players hugged him and we sent Leicester flowers."

Flowers? Surely that was just rubbing salt into Leicester’s wounds.

Kante move was a game-changer for Chelsea and Leicester

Claudio Ranieri was desperate to hold onto Kante, who played a starring role in the Foxes’ remarkable Premier League title triumph last season, but the player decided he wanted to compete for major honours at Stamford Bridge.

Leicester’s huge loss has been Chelsea’s massive gain - and Ranieri’s amusing reaction after seeing Kante for the first time earlier this season summed up just how much those at the King Power Stadium were missing the player Frank Lampard described as the “best midfielder in the world” back in March.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Football
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again