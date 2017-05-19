Seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher’s life was going great, until 2013, when he sustained a critical head injury whilst skiing in Méribel in the French Alps.

After being airlifted to Grenoble Hospital and having two major operations, Schumacher was on a life support machine for months before finally waking from his coma.

His family did not issue much to the media about his condition, but did announce in April 2014 that the former F1 champ had shown “moments of consciousness and awakening.”

His current status still remains a mystery today, with reports emerging weekly that he is recuperating at home near Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

There have been legal hearings against the media on the behalf of Schumacher's family after a supposed picture emerged of him in December 2016 through an unauthorised source and media outlets reporting that he was walking again.

New reports have emerged of blackmail against the family last year

If the family hadn’t been through enough, more strain has been added to them following a ransom demand from a blackmailer.

In an email sent to Schumacher’s wife Corinna, a blackmailer told her a possible ‘accident’ might befall her children if she didn’t transfer 900,000 euros into a designated account.

The email came with a deadline of March 31, 2016, and is claimed to have said that if the money didn’t reach the account by the specified date, “your children will be killed in some way.”

In a direct threat to Schumacher’s 18-year-old son Mick, who has raced in Formula Three and Four, the email claimed: “In Formula Four, many accidents occur.”

But, there is a silver lining to this story – bad people always get their comeuppance. Normally it’s by karma or some other power like it. On this occasion, it was down to the blackmailer’s own stupidity.

When demanding the ransom money, the blackmail provided his own bank details which will leave many professional blackmailer facepalming themselves. Detectives traced the source and made the arrest.

The Daily Mail revealed the blackmailer was identified as Huseyin B. who appeared in court in Germany for the offence.

Judge Eberhard Hausch said: “It was hardly sensible to state your own bank account number.”

Huseyin B’s lawyer said his client ‘planned it all’, but could not explain why. Well, his lack of planning on covering his traceable bank account cost him one-year-and-nine-months probation, a 4,500 euro fine, 50 hours community service, and an order for psychiatric therapy.

Thankfully, this whole affair has come to an end and Schumacher’s family still remain positive that Michael can come through his ordeal unscathed.

On his Twitter page @schumacher, which is still very active, every post is finished with #KeepFighting #TeamMichael.

