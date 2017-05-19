GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather: Preparing for comeback.

Floyd Mayweather involved in heated row with Walsh brothers during press conference

Football News
24/7

The fight for the IBF super-featherweight title between defending champion Gervonta Davis and Liam Walsh will take place at the Copper Box Arena in London on May 20.

Although both boxers are yet to lose a fight in their respective pro careers, Davis is favoured to retain his title which he has held since beating Jose Pedraza in January 2017.

The press conference for the bout was scheduled ahead of the highly anticipated fight, but the focus completely turned somewhere else during the event.

Davis is billed under Mayweather Promotions, represented by the boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, while Walsh is promoted by Frank Warren.

Mayweather, who was present to promote his protege Davis at the venue, got involved in a huge altercation with the Walsh brothers as the Britain-based boxers taunted the American for not fighting outside his homeland.

The incident, that saw an incessant exchange of trash talks and call-outs between both camps, began with Ryan and Michael Walsh questioning Mayweather's name to be among the greats of the game.

The former five-time world champion looked visibly angry at the turn of events and responded by saying: "I'm a 40-year-old and I'd kick all three of your a***s on the same night."

One of the Walsh brother's quickly replied: "When can we do it?"

The 40-year-old further stated that he never heard of these fighters (Walsh brothers) before Davis was confirmed to face-off one of the trios.

He added: "I've never ever heard of these fighters until Leonard (CEO of Mayweather Promotions) came to me and said Tank has a fight."

Michael Walsh then turned attention to Gervonta Davis, claiming him of staying in Mayweather's shadow.

"Go on Gervonta, you get further up his a***"," said Michael.

Mayweather replied: "You're the two p****** fighting on the undercard. You're a p****, you're a p****, both of you are p******. I beat 23 world champions."

Michael Walsh then in a vexed manner said: "And what? Do we look like we give a a f***? Do I look like I give a f***? Gervonta, get that tongue out of his a***, you're a mole, get a real family" with Ryan adding: "Just answer this one question, why didn't you travel?"

The American had enough of their interference and shouted: "Shut the f*** up. I'll slap both of you bitches. Get your bum a**es out of here, this isn't your press conference. Get the f*** out of here. You aren't supposed to be here anyway. Get the f*** out of here. I better not catch you all in the US."

Speaking in the aftermath of the unprecedented episode, Mayweather was quoted by Daily Mirror saying: "I had fun. I was f***ing with them, shooting the s*** at them.

"I’ve been here before. It’s about Liam Walsh and Tank fighting. It’s not about them. They came here trying to steal their brother’s shine.

"If it was them on the podium they wouldn’t be saying s***. They’d be quiet. They wouldn't be saying anything. But let them talk."

Nicknamed 'Money', Mayweather is himself getting ready to make a sensational comeback against Conor McGregor, at some point later this year, since announcing his retirement in 2015.

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing

