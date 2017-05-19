Being the most expensive player in the world has certainly made Paul Pogba's first season back in the Premier League a lot tougher than it otherwise might have been.

After joining from Juventus for £89 million last summer, Pogba has come under regular scrutiny for his inconsistent performances for the Red Devils.

The French international has made 49 appearances so far this term, scoring seven goals and creating five more.

Article continues below

But there have been plenty of fans and pundits who were expecting a lot more from the 24-year-old.

Jose Mourinho has supported Pogba throughout the campaign and remains confident United will eventually get value for money from their record signing.

Article continues below

However, when asked for his opinion on the midfielder's first season back, Mourinho appeared to bizarrely suggest his best performance came in the 1-1 draw vs Rostov back at the start of March.

We say bizarrely because he did not appear to do too much out of the ordinary.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan grabbed the vital away goal after good work from Zlatan Ibrahimovic while Marcos Rojo had one of his best games in a Man Utd shirt and was awarded the man of the match.

But Mourinho was particularly impressed by Pogba's influence on proceedings.

"He [Pogba] had very good matches, he had very good performances," he told Omnisport, as per The Mirror.

"He always sacrifices for the team. If I go for example to Rostov, the way he played in Rostov was amazing.

"He had little matches where the performance was not so good but normally the performance is related to the team.

"So when the team was very good, he was very good. When the team didn't perform so well, he didn't perform so well."

Pogba has missed the Red Devils' last two matches after his father sadly passed away last week.

He is unlikely to return for United's last Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday but could feature in the Europa League final in Stockholm next week.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms