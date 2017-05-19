GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Jose Mourinho suggests what has been Paul Pogba's game of the season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Being the most expensive player in the world has certainly made Paul Pogba's first season back in the Premier League a lot tougher than it otherwise might have been.

After joining from Juventus for £89 million last summer, Pogba has come under regular scrutiny for his inconsistent performances for the Red Devils.

The French international has made 49 appearances so far this term, scoring seven goals and creating five more.

Article continues below

But there have been plenty of fans and pundits who were expecting a lot more from the 24-year-old.

Jose Mourinho has supported Pogba throughout the campaign and remains confident United will eventually get value for money from their record signing.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

However, when asked for his opinion on the midfielder's first season back, Mourinho appeared to bizarrely suggest his best performance came in the 1-1 draw vs Rostov back at the start of March.

We say bizarrely because he did not appear to do too much out of the ordinary.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan grabbed the vital away goal after good work from Zlatan Ibrahimovic while Marcos Rojo had one of his best games in a Man Utd shirt and was awarded the man of the match.

FBL-EUR-C3-ROSTOV-MANCHESTER UNITED

But Mourinho was particularly impressed by Pogba's influence on proceedings.

"He [Pogba] had very good matches, he had very good performances," he told Omnisport, as per The Mirror.

"He always sacrifices for the team. If I go for example to Rostov, the way he played in Rostov was amazing.

"He had little matches where the performance was not so good but normally the performance is related to the team.

FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-CELTA

"So when the team was very good, he was very good. When the team didn't perform so well, he didn't perform so well."

Pogba has missed the Red Devils' last two matches after his father sadly passed away last week.

He is unlikely to return for United's last Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday but could feature in the Europa League final in Stockholm next week.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Football
Paul Pogba
Manchester United

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again