GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Anthony Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in front of a record 90,000 at Wembley.

Eddie Hearn reveals Anthony Joshua's fight list

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Following his remarkable Wembley win, Anthony Joshua’s next three bouts will consist of a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko, before taking on Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, according to Eddie Hearn.

Joshua’s promoter, the owner of Matchroom Sports, has revealed the heavyweight champion’s next fight would be another showdown with 41-year-old Klitschko, should the Ukrainian opt to trigger the rematch clause after the Brit walked out of their record-breaking London fight with the IBF, WBA, and IBO world titles.

Hearn told The Sun: “I think from a fans perspective and I call myself one of those as well, Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, they would be the next three fights for Anthony Joshua.

Article continues below

“There’s honestly no one that wants to see Tyson Fury return to the ring more than Anthony Joshua and myself because that is the biggest fight in world boxing.”

Fury, who himself defeated Klitschko in 2015, has been out of the ring ever since that Dusseldorf triumph, but Hearn is delighted to see the Manchester-born fighter back training, despite still having a UK Anti-Doping hearing pending.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Hearn added: “He’s got a long way to go, it’s great to see him training, I think the UKAD is extremely cloudy and doesn’t make sense and something’s going on there that I can’t put my finger on.

“He’s got to go before the British Boxing Board of Control, he’s a long way from fighting again but he’s on the road, he’s on the horse.

“He’s back in the gym he’s getting the weight off, he seems to be committed to the sport again which is great for all of us because – yeah he’s not everybody’s cup of tea, but he’s a character, he’s a personality and that’s what drives the sport.”

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

Joshua burst on the boxing radar with gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games and now has a professional record of 19 fights, 19 wins, all coming by the way of knockout, something Hearn finds outstanding at just 27-years-old.

He said: “Anthony is doing things that people at this stage in his career shouldn’t, he shouldn’t be in unification fights with Wladimir Klitschko in his 19th fight.

“You saw the whole learning process unfold before your eyes on April the 29th, he had to learn in the ring, he hasn't been blessed with 28-34-37 fights like some of these guys.

“He will have to do a lot of learning in the ring against Tyson Fury, but he's prepared to take these fights, and for that, he deserves a huge amount of credit.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

WWE reportedly just hired several new superstars [Dave Meltzer]

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

What WWE has planned for Randy Orton's WWE title reign on SmackDown

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Fans on Twitter believe the wrong man won Man Utd’s Player of the Year award

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again