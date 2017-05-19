Following his remarkable Wembley win, Anthony Joshua’s next three bouts will consist of a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko, before taking on Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, according to Eddie Hearn.

Joshua’s promoter, the owner of Matchroom Sports, has revealed the heavyweight champion’s next fight would be another showdown with 41-year-old Klitschko, should the Ukrainian opt to trigger the rematch clause after the Brit walked out of their record-breaking London fight with the IBF, WBA, and IBO world titles.

Hearn told The Sun: “I think from a fans perspective and I call myself one of those as well, Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, they would be the next three fights for Anthony Joshua.

“There’s honestly no one that wants to see Tyson Fury return to the ring more than Anthony Joshua and myself because that is the biggest fight in world boxing.”

Fury, who himself defeated Klitschko in 2015, has been out of the ring ever since that Dusseldorf triumph, but Hearn is delighted to see the Manchester-born fighter back training, despite still having a UK Anti-Doping hearing pending.

Hearn added: “He’s got a long way to go, it’s great to see him training, I think the UKAD is extremely cloudy and doesn’t make sense and something’s going on there that I can’t put my finger on.

“He’s got to go before the British Boxing Board of Control, he’s a long way from fighting again but he’s on the road, he’s on the horse.

“He’s back in the gym he’s getting the weight off, he seems to be committed to the sport again which is great for all of us because – yeah he’s not everybody’s cup of tea, but he’s a character, he’s a personality and that’s what drives the sport.”

Joshua burst on the boxing radar with gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games and now has a professional record of 19 fights, 19 wins, all coming by the way of knockout, something Hearn finds outstanding at just 27-years-old.

He said: “Anthony is doing things that people at this stage in his career shouldn’t, he shouldn’t be in unification fights with Wladimir Klitschko in his 19th fight.

“You saw the whole learning process unfold before your eyes on April the 29th, he had to learn in the ring, he hasn't been blessed with 28-34-37 fights like some of these guys.

“He will have to do a lot of learning in the ring against Tyson Fury, but he's prepared to take these fights, and for that, he deserves a huge amount of credit.”

