Football

.

UEFA slammed by football fans for their new cover photo on Twitter

Football News
24/7

It's amazing how something so innocuous can cause such a storm.

UEFA paid tribute to some of football's greatest on Twitter today by creating a cool caricature featuring 35 players and using it as their cover photo.

From Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka to Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane and Frank Lampard, UEFA covered all bases by including players from different eras and leagues.

A lot of time was clearly put into the graphic. Such is the level of detail that each and every player can be identified with relative ease.

But now it's been deleted - and why? Because according to AS, fans have taken issue with one of the players' kits.

One of the most controversial transfers in the past two decades was Luis Figo's €60 million move from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000.

Figo became a hated figure at the Camp Nou after he switched allegiances in Spain, so much so that he infamously had a pig's head thrown at him upon his return.

You can watch that incredible moment in the video below.

But back to UEFA's caricature. Rather than display Figo in a Real Madrid kit, they made the bizarre decision to dress him in Barcelona's colours.

This is despite the fact Figo's best years arguably came at the Bernabeu and that he is now despised by Barcelona fans.

Check out the controversial graphic below, with Figo in the top row and fifth from the right.

p1bgg4oasj1m091n50ggq1c40695h.jpg

Perhaps it was nothing more than an innocent mistake, but that hasn't stopped fans from tearing into UEFA on Twitter and forcing them to remove and re-edit it.

They've now replaced the graphic with a football from the 2017 Under-17 Championship in Croatia. Awkward.

p1bgg4va6ekmtsseop08aqemdj.jpg

Topics:
La Liga
Football

